After a week of the UIL playoffs, we’ve thinned down the field to a quarter of its original size with even more eliminations to come tonight in the regional quarterfinal round. 96 teams throughout the state will claim their spots in a regional tournament, and the rest will be hitting off-season on Wednesday. TexasHoopsRivals talks expectations for the 3rd round of games, and previews some select matchups from around the brackets.

Tracking the contenders

My predictions in last week’s playoff preview blog are still in decent shape, with 22 of my 24 regional champ picks still surviving and advancing a week into the gauntlet (Needville fell in 4A region 4, and Shadow Creek lost a toss-up to defending champs PA Memorial in 5A R3). Although there's a minimal chance that all 22 make it to state, it's always interesting to see how well you know the various brackets. Anyways, onto the regional quarters. Some contenders faced real scares in the area round, such as South Garland needing OT to beat Waco Midway and Westlake skating by SA O’Connor by 1, but there’s no sneaking up on anyone from here on out. 6A has already seen 2 top-10 teams fall, with Pearce dropping to No.2 Guyer and Killeen Shoemaker flipping the script on No.5 Allen with an upset last Friday. 5A has lost 3 from their top-10, with Shadow Creek, Barbers Hill and Little Elm all seeing their seasons end at the hands of ranked opponents. Other favorites have had an easier go of it. SA Wagner has been largely unchallenged through 2 rounds in 5A region 4, and the electric factory offenses of Silsbee and Houston Yates have been hanging some huge numbers on people in 4A region 3. But that’s in the past now, beating top teams in previous rounds won’t score you a single point from here on in. All 192 of these groups are just a game away from the regional tournament, and as my old coach used to say, “get us to regionals and we’ll see what happens from there.” It’s an 8 team battle royale for 1 ticket to San Antonio in every region. To help you prepare for tonight’s quarterfinal round, we’ve selected several games from across the state worthy of your attention.

W2W4: Class 6A

Desoto vs. Duncanville, 6:30 @ Wilkerson-Greines No.12 Desoto takes on top-ranked Duncanville in the latest installment of their historic rivalry, and also the first meeting of the two since last year’s postgame incident at Duncanville High. Several faces are new for both teams, but the real question here is if Desoto can slow down the juggernaut assembled at Duncanville. They have the offensive tools to keep things close with the trio of Jarius Hicklen, Claven Wilson, and Duncan Powell, and you just know HC Chris Dyer will have something schemed up to give his team an edge. But on the flip side of that, can anyone in the state stop Jahmius Ramsey while also having to worry about the slashing game of Micah Peavy and the sharpshooting of Derek Luna? That’s a tall order. I’m taking Duncanville in another close between these two.

Jesuit vs. South Garland, 7:30 @ Allen This has all the makings of a classic, as you have 2 teams with exceptional talent and big game experience. Jesuit came out on top of Allen’s district, though they did drop the odd game to Plano West and Prosper. South Garland on the other hand worked through a tough district with an undefeated record, but just last round had to fend off a tough challenge from Waco Midway in OT to even get here. Tyrese Maxey will have to be huge again, and Chris Harris will need to rely on his clutch shot-making ability to keep up with the No.4 ranked Rangers. Julius Marble’s stock is at an all time high and Max Abmas is one of the most complete guards in the DFW, not to mention the fact that Jesuit matches up well with a smaller SG team. But I just can’t help but think that Maxey & Harris serve us a reminder that when it comes to dynamic duos, they’re the standard in the state. A big game from Jayden McGrew, Keyon Craddock or any one of the Colonels’ role players could swing this one; I’m going with South Garland in a tight one.

Katy Morton Ranch vs. Fort Bend Elkins, 7:00 @ Merrell Center This one is probably my most anticipated matchup of the 6A quarters, as I keep going back and forth on what to expect. Donovan Williams has had the best past year of any Houston player stock-wise, and the pair of he and Collin Warren makes for a dangerous prospect to be lining up against in the playoffs. But I’ve liked the quiet confidence I’ve seen out of Morton Ranch so far through the playoffs, with TexasHoops No.3 prospect in the class of 2020 LJ Cryer running the show and big man Eddie Lampkin blending power and flash in the middle. I picked Morton Ranch in my preview blog so I’m sticking with them, but who knows how this one turns out if Williams gets into his zone.

Other 6A games to watch: Westlake vs. Steele, 7:30 @ San Marcos HS Beaumont United vs. George Ranch, 7 @ LaPorte HS

Killeen Shoemaker vs. Rockwall, 7:30 @ West HS Aldine Eisenhower vs. Klein Forest, 8 @ Coleman Center



W2W4: Class 5A

Justin Northwest vs. FW Brewer, 7:30 @ Coppell Another all top-15 matchup in the DFW, this one pits 2 time defending region 1 champs Northwest against a senior heavy Brewer squad looking to cash in on a strong season. Northwest has talent at every position with Oklahoma State signee Avery Anderson holding it all together and Sam Freeman as one of the best rebounding bigs in the state, but Brewer is a tough team to face. Cortland Blake can challenge Freeman on the interior and the rest of the team plays with a next man up mentality that sets the tone for the game. If Northwest comes out hot this one could be comfortable, but in a low scoring dogfight Brewer will like their chances.

Lancaster vs. Red Oak, 7:30 @ Mansfield The guardplay in this one will be something to behold. You’ve got one of the best perimeter scorers in the 2019 class in Red Oak’s Marcus Sasser, going toe to toe with 3 exceptional young guards in Mike Miles, Wade Taylor and Marco Foster. Red Oak’s Josh Miller will be asked to do a lot for his team in the frontcourt, but still must compete with one of the toughest defensive forwards in the area in Lancaster’s Devon Miller. Sasser will be the X-factor as I’ve seen him get unconscious from three and lead his team to wins earlier this year, but all in all I like the depth and playing style of Lancaster to get them over the line.

Cedar Park vs. Manor, 7 @ Georgetown HS Cedar Park will like their chances of getting to the regional tournament, though they’ll have to go through one of the state’s hottest PG prospects in Jamal Shead with Michigan State in attendance for the Manor star. Ethan Kieke has led the Timberwolves to a strong season and a district title thus far, but I’m leaning towards Shead turning up his game as I’ve seen so many times in the past and scoring Manor an upset and a regional tournament berth.

Other 5A games to watch: Timberview vs. The Colony, 7:30 @ Irving Macarthur Port Arthur Memorial vs. Houston Madison, 7 @ Campbell Center Sulphur Springs vs. Lufkin, 7 @ Tyler JC Corpus Christi Ray vs. Laredo Martin, 7 @ Blossom Center





Faith Family vs. Dallas Carter, 7:30 @ Desoto Faith Family has been a slight surprise in 4A this year as we knew they were talented, but a 31-6 record with a No.2 ranking in class 4A has exceeded all expectations. Freshman Jordan Walsh has been a revelation at the varsity level and there’s a really good blend of talent in that locker room. But on the other side of the page is reigning regional champs Dallas Carter and one of the state’s best marksmen in Zahad Munford. The Cowboys made it to state for a reason last year, and will need all of that experience to pull out a win. I think Faith Family takes down Carter, but a shooting performance of the likes we saw at state last season from Carter would make it a near-impossible hill to climb.