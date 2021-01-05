TexasHoops - Conor Moore lifts Dallas Jesuit to a win Saturday; McDavid has game-high

Dallas Jesuit came into the game vs (Richardson) Lake Highlands needing to erase the 22-point loss that they took from Pearce in an early matchup in the week. From the get-go, senior post, Conor Moore set the tone for the Jesuit Rangers as he was a brute in the paint, grabbing rebounds and making his point-blank shot attempts. Moore showed strength inside as he had to battle against a rotation of three bigs who were thrown at him from Lake Highlands. Moore came up with eight total rebounds and finished the game making 8-out-10 attempts from the field (80%) while dishing out three assists.

Over the last couple of years, Noah McDavid has been on the TexasHoops/GASO radar, and the 6-foot-4 senior has grown his game over the years. McDavid scored a game-high of 22 points and did his scoring off the dribble knocking in pull-up jumpers and scoring around the basket. McDavid’s athleticism is impressive and it was on display versus Dallas Jesuit. McDavid snagged four rebounds and added two assists. McDavid finished the day with an 8-for-18 shooting performance and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Other prospects notes…

• Gavin Perryman scored a team-high of 21 points for the Rangers and he did this feat by shooting 7-for-15 on the afternoon. Perryman contributed by playing with the ball in his hands and also by playing off the ball. The 6-foot-2 Jesuit standout is known for his sharp-shooting from behind the arc, but against Lake Highlands, Perryman was getting inside the arc to hit some mid-range jumpers and taking the ball to the hoop. Perryman is versatile and a tough player. He only hit 2-of-8 threes, but the unsigned senior still dazzled on both ends of the court. By the end of the game, Perryman stuffed the stat chart with seven assists and seven rebounds to go along with his 21 points.

• Freshman guard, Tre Johnson of Lake Highlands didn’t have his best game but he managed 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting, which included hitting 2-of-4 three-pointers. The lanky 6-foot-4 Johnson has high-level qualities and every time he touches the ball, you feel like he is going to do something big.

• Lake Highlands has the luxury of rotating three big-men out on the court. Between 6-foot-6 senior Mohamad Shamait, 6-foot-6 junior Adam Lopez, and 6-foot-8 sophomore Samson Aletan, Lake Highlands has prospects who can score around the rim, run the floor, and rebound, but on Saturday, Shamait was dropping threes and taking some punishment inside the paint to score 6 of his 10 points from the charity stripe.

• Finally, Jesuit’s Cal Linn scored 12 points as he nailed 3-of-6 three-pointers. Linn was quick to the open spot on the perimeter and shot the ball with a quick trigger.