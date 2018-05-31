Looking back through the Memorial Day GASO weekend, several players stood out with highlight games and took their game to the next level. Analyst Lyndon Cook shines some light on those players with game analysis and breakdowns of their performances from the GASO.

Keyon Craddock - Dallas Showtyme Elite Craddock is a difference maker for Dallas Showtyme, and while his PPG might not jump out at you - it is his work in transition and on the defensive end that earns him praise. Craddock is a smart player who gets the ball where it needs to go with efficiency. Craddock can get to the hole from a pick and roll and find the right pass to set up easy baskets for his teammates. He set up plenty of opportunities for teammates Xavier Cork and Cobe Williams, who both lit up the scoreboard this weekend.

Howard Turner - Dallas Mustangs All of Dallas Mustangs’ guards can score the ball well, but Turner was on another level at times over the weekend. Turner is a rapid fire shooter and can grab points in bunches, which is exactly what he did when scoring 13 straight down the stretch to seal a win in pool play. Turner has a great array of finishes around the bucket and has an eye for a drop off pass leading to dunks.

Elijah Elliott - D1 Houston Elliott was super effective as a point guard for D1 Houston over the weekend, knocking down outside shots and speeding past defenders to finish in the paint. Another young talent from Shadow Creek, Elliott elevated his team to the NBA Platinum championship game and devastated other point guards en route. Elliott’s quick hands gave his team plenty of points off turnovers and he consistently was able to beat the first defender and either pull up or draw help and find an open shooter.

2020 Elijah Elliott puts on a show vs Urban DFW 16U - Game Highlights | @e2shifty | @D1Houston | #TexasHoopsTv pic.twitter.com/C15Qui1U7U — TexasHoopsTelevision (@TexasHoopsTV) May 30, 2018

Brendan Wenzel - HD Toros What a weekend for Brendan Wenzel. The O’Connor product was a flamethrower all weekend for HD Toros, culminating in a 37-point torching of Urban DFW where he hit 12 threes. Wenzel has been on the TexasHoops radar for a long time, but if he keeps up this level of performance we could see him making waves on the national recruiting scene. Wenzel really looks to have polished his shooting off the dribble and put the rest of the state on notice that you simply can’t leave him open outside. Look out for him to make some moves this summer.

2019 Brendan Wenzel of HD Toros drops 11 3's for a 34 point performance today at the #GASO



RAW VIDEO - https://t.co/5FdcotJb60 pic.twitter.com/rzdEAAEtlv — TexasHoopsTelevision (@TexasHoopsTV) May 27, 2018

Harrison Ingram - YGC36 2021 Ingram proved himself as a 2021 prospect that can hoop at the top level of the summer circuit, playing a key part in YGC36’s run to the championship game of the NBA Red Championship Bracket. Ingram showed he has range out past the 3-point line, and wasn’t afraid to mix it up inside. The forward also showed his handles as he spent various possessions as his team’s primary ball-handler, just another aspect of his game that shows he will be a name you need to know going forward.