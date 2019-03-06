We’re officially less than 24 hours away from the crown jewel of the Texas high school basketball season as the UIL State Tournament is set to get underway tomorrow morning in the Alamodome. To get you prepared for the weekend’s events, we at TexasHoops.com have assembled a panel to offer their insights and predictions into who will be taking home the top honor in every classification.

Class 6A

The games: Duncanville vs. Galena Park North Shore, 7 PM Friday Cibolo Steele vs. Klein Forest, 8:30 PM Friday

The rundown: No.1 ranked Duncanville had to work through the toughest region in the class and has the most talented player left in the bracket in Jahmius Ramsey. They will be up against a former No.1 team in North Shore in a rematch of the 6A Division 1 football state championship game from December. The other semifinal pits a hungry and talented though unranked Cibolo Steele team against the hottest team in Texas in Klein Forest. Langston Love and company will pose quite the challenge to KF, but when you consider that they’ve handled Aldine Eisenhower, Rockwall and South Garland in the past three games it makes it tough to pick against them.

TexasHoops panel predictions: Media director Michael Timmins: Duncanville over Klein Forest Recruiting analyst Lyndon Cook: Duncanville over Klein Forest Contributor Derek Taylor: Duncanville over Klein Forest Staff Writer Mark McKee: Klein Forest over Duncanville Longtime tournament attendee Rex Ritchey: Klein Forest over Duncanville

Class 5A

The games: Mansfield Timberview vs. Manor, 7 PM Thursday San Antonio Wagner vs. Sulphur Springs, 8:30 PM Thursday

The rundown: Manor is the only non top-5 ranked team in the 5A field, but has all kinds of momentum to go with one of the most talented players still in-season in Jamal Shead. They will be up against a buzzsaw in Mansfield Timberview, who have taken down plenty of blue blood teams and players on their run already and have the pedigree of winning state in 2017. The other semi will be a very interesting one between Wagner’s excellent guards and the dominating size of Sulphur Springs. Jalen Jackson will lead the T-birds in their home city while Sulphur Springs will be making their first appearance at state since 1925. Depending on who dictates the tempo and the style of the game, this one could go either way.

TexasHoops panel predictions: Michael Timmins: Wagner over Timberview Lyndon Cook: Timberview over Sulphur Springs Derek Taylor: Wagner over Timberview Mark McKee: Timberview over Wagner Rex Ritchey: Wagner over Timberview

Class 4A

The games: Decatur vs. Liberty Hill, 1:30 PM Friday Oak Cliff Faith Family vs. Houston Yates, 3 PM Friday

The rundown: No.5 Decatur pretty much breezed through region 1 besides their regional semifinal against Lubbock Estacado, while Liberty Hill clocks in at no.22 after beating Navasota in overtime in the region 4 final. Both teams play significantly different styles to the pair in the other semifinal, where Faith Family and especially Houston Yates are trying to put some big numbers on the board. Yates has put up 100 multiple times this season and knocked off 2-time defending champs Silsbee in the regional final, while Faith Family had to defeat no.1 ranked Wilmer-Hutchins to get here. Expect fireworks in this matchup.

TexasHoops panel predictions: Michael Timmins: Yates over Decatur Lyndon Cook: Faith Family over Decatur Derek Taylor: Yates over Decatur Mark McKee: Yates over Decatur Rex Ritchey: Yates over Liberty Hill

Class 3A

The games: Winnie East Chambers vs. Brock, 1:30 PM Thursday Dallas Madison vs. San Antonio Cole, 3 PM Thursday

The rundown: The top-2 ranked teams in the state from pretty much the entire season will meet in the first semifinal as top-ranked Brock takes on No.2 East Chambers. Both are familiar with the state tournament and have experience from recent trips to the Alamodome. The other semifinal sees Dallas Madison (3A champs in 2017 over Brock) match up with San Antonio Cole making their first tournament appearance in the 3A class since a certain Shaquille O’Neal led them to a title 30 years ago.

TexasHoops panel predictions: Lyndon Cook: Brock over SA Cole Derek Taylor: East Chambers over SA Cole Mark McKee: Brock over Madison Rex Ritchey: Madison over East Chambers

Class 2A

The games: Gruver vs. Martin’s Mill, 8:30 AM Friday Hearne vs. Shelbyville, 10 AM Friday

The rundown: Gruver continues a strong season for their boys athletic program after reaching the state championship in football as well. Gruver does have state tournament experience as the team features forward Jalin Conyers, a member of the all-state tournament team with 2018 2A champs Stinnett West Texas. Martin’s Mill will be reliant on strong guardplay and tough defense to get them through as they make their first appearance since 2015. The other semi features wire to wire No.1 ranked Shelbyville against No.10 Hearne in an interesting matchup. Hearne appears for the first time since 1989 (where they lost to Shaq’s SA Cole team in the semis), while Shelbyville was in last year’s field when they lost to West Texas in the semifinal round.

TexasHoops panel predictions: Lyndon Cook: Gruver over Shelbyville Derek Taylor: Shelbyville over Martin’s Mill Mark McKee: Shelbyville over Martin’s Mill Rex Ritchey: Hearne over Martin’s Mill

Class 1A

The games: Nazareth vs. Jayton, 8:30 AM Thursday Oakwood vs. Slidell, 10 AM Thursday

The rundown: Only one familiar face this year as Lipan’s three peat quest was ended in the regional finals by Slidell, meaning last year’s runners-up Nazareth is the only holdover from last year’s field. Naz will face Region 2 champs Jayton, making their first ever appearance at state, in the early morning matchup to tip-off the tournament. Slidell survived a tough region to get here and will try to add to their pair of state titles, both won in the 1940’s. Oakwood might have the most unique path to the state tournament in recent memory, as they had to win a play-in game for 3rd place in their district just to get in the playoffs.