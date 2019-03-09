UIL State Tournament: 4A & 6A All-Tournament Teams
TexasHoops.com selects their all-tournament teams from the Saturday evening session as 4A and 6A state champions are crowned.
*NOTE: These teams are not the official UIL all-tournament teams, they have been selected by TexasHoops staff in attendance for the state tournament.
Class 4A
TexasHoops 4A All-Tournament Team
|Player
|School
|Class
|Position
|
Trae Clayton***
|
OC Faith Family
|
Frosh
|
Forward
|
Parker McCurdy
|
Liberty Hill
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Gage Rieger
|
Decatur
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
JoQuarius Valrie
|
Houston Yates
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Jordan Walsh
|
OC Faith Family
|
Frosh
|
Forward
Class 6A
TexasHoops 6A All-Tournament Team
|Player
|School
|Class
|Position
|
Langston Love
|
Cibolo Steele
|
Soph
|
Guard
|
Kharee McDaniel
|
Klein Forest
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Micah Peavy***
|
Duncanville
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Jahmius Ramsey
|
Duncanville
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Calvin Solomon
|
Klein Forest
|
Senior
|
Forward