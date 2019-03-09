Ticker
basketball

UIL State Tournament: 4A & 6A All-Tournament Teams

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

TexasHoops.com selects their all-tournament teams from the Saturday evening session as 4A and 6A state champions are crowned.

*NOTE: These teams are not the official UIL all-tournament teams, they have been selected by TexasHoops staff in attendance for the state tournament.

Class 4A

Fsk6ui4gygcofqnbqfqx
Clayton
TexasHoops 4A All-Tournament Team
Player School Class Position

Trae Clayton***

OC Faith Family

Frosh

Forward

Parker McCurdy

Liberty Hill

Junior

Guard

Gage Rieger

Decatur

Junior

Guard

JoQuarius Valrie

Houston Yates

Senior

Guard

Jordan Walsh

OC Faith Family

Frosh

Forward
***denotes TexasHoops Championship Game MVP

Class 6A

Xohgunfl9cpz0vfdiwig
Peavy
TexasHoops 6A All-Tournament Team
Player School Class Position 

Langston Love

Cibolo Steele

Soph

Guard

Kharee McDaniel

Klein Forest

Senior

Guard

Micah Peavy***

Duncanville

Junior

Forward

Jahmius Ramsey

Duncanville

Senior

Guard

Calvin Solomon

Klein Forest

Senior

Forward
***denotes TexasHoops Championship Game MVP
