{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 18:27:37 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UIL State Tournament: 2A & 5A All-Tournament Teams

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

TexasHoops.com selects their all-tournament performers from the class 2A and 5A state tournaments.

*NOTE: These selections are not the official UIL all tournament teams, players are selected by TexasHoops.com staff in attendance for the weekend’s games.

Class 2A

Buckley
TexasHoops 2A All-Tournament Team
Player School Class Position

Carter Armes

Gruver

Junior

Guard

Jordan Boykins

Shelbyville

Junior

Forward

Jay Buckley***

Shelbyville

Junior

Guard

Jalin Conyers

Gruver

Junior

Forward

Cole Ferguson

Shelbyville

Senior

Forward
***denotes TexasHoops Championship Game MVP

Class 5A

TexasHoops 5A All-Tournament Team
Player  School Class Position

Jalen Jackson

SA Wagner

Senior

Guard

Journee Phillips

SA Wagner

Junior

Guard

CJ Smith***

Timberview

Senior

Guard

Trazarien White

Timberview

Senior

Forward

Keaston Willis

Sulphur Springs

Senior

Guard
***denotes TexasHoops Championship Game MVP
{{ article.author_name }}