UIL State Tournament: 2A & 5A All-Tournament Teams
TexasHoops.com selects their all-tournament performers from the class 2A and 5A state tournaments.
*NOTE: These selections are not the official UIL all tournament teams, players are selected by TexasHoops.com staff in attendance for the weekend’s games.
Class 2A
TexasHoops 2A All-Tournament Team
|Player
|School
|Class
|Position
|
Carter Armes
|
Gruver
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Jordan Boykins
|
Shelbyville
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Jay Buckley***
|
Shelbyville
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Jalin Conyers
|
Gruver
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Cole Ferguson
|
Shelbyville
|
Senior
|
Forward
Class 5A
TexasHoops 5A All-Tournament Team
|Player
|School
|Class
|Position
|
Jalen Jackson
|
SA Wagner
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Journee Phillips
|
SA Wagner
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
CJ Smith***
|
Timberview
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Trazarien White
|
Timberview
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Keaston Willis
|
Sulphur Springs
|
Senior
|
Guard