{{ timeAgo('2019-03-09 12:20:09 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UIL State Tournament: 1A & 3A All-Tournament Teams

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
@lyndontc31
Texas Hoops Staff Writer

TexasHoops.com selects their all-tournament teams from the morning session at the UIL State Tournament.

*NOTE: These are not the official UIL All-Tournament Teams, these teams were selected by TexasHoops.com staff attending the weekend's games.

Class 1A

Pruett
 TexasHoops 1A All-Tournament Team
Player School  Class Position

Jake Gerber

Nazareth

Senior

Forward

Aaron Hernandez

Jayton

Junior

Guard

Hunter Horner

Slidell

Senior

Guard

Slayton Pruett***

Slidell

Junior

Forward

Jerimiah Sargent

Oakwood

Junior

Guard
***denotes TexasHoops championship game MVP

Class 3A

Dunn
TexasHoops Class 3A All-Tournament Team
Player School Class Position

Warren Dunn***

Dallas Madison

Junior

Forward

Vincent Iwuchukwu

San Antonio Cole

Frosh

Center

Dyeshun King

Dallas Madison

Senior

Guard

Bradon Smith

Brock

Senior

Guard

Scott Thomas

Brock

Senior

Forward
***denotes TexasHoops Championship Game MVP
{{ article.author_name }}