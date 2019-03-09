UIL State Tournament: 1A & 3A All-Tournament Teams
TexasHoops.com selects their all-tournament teams from the morning session at the UIL State Tournament.
*NOTE: These are not the official UIL All-Tournament Teams, these teams were selected by TexasHoops.com staff attending the weekend's games.
Class 1A
TexasHoops 1A All-Tournament Team
|Player
|School
|Class
|Position
|
Jake Gerber
|
Nazareth
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Aaron Hernandez
|
Jayton
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Hunter Horner
|
Slidell
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Slayton Pruett***
|
Slidell
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Jerimiah Sargent
|
Oakwood
|
Junior
|
Guard
Class 3A
TexasHoops Class 3A All-Tournament Team
|Player
|School
|Class
|Position
|
Warren Dunn***
|
Dallas Madison
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Vincent Iwuchukwu
|
San Antonio Cole
|
Frosh
|
Center
|
Dyeshun King
|
Dallas Madison
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Bradon Smith
|
Brock
|
Senior
|
Guard
|
Scott Thomas
|
Brock
|
Senior
|
Forward