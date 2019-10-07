San Antonio - The Tops In Texas concludes its Top Performers with letters M-Z. Many players impressed and showed off their basketball skills. Check out below who made our list and check back to see the Best of the Rest Report from Tops In Texas.

McKethan

Eric McKethan • 6-3 • 2020 • San Antonio Wagner It's always nice to find a player at Tops In Texas that is willing to be an all-purpose guy for his team. In this case, McKethan made plays on both ends of the court and making the right easy play. McKeathan played at a good pace and didn't do anything flashy, he simply rebounded, made shots and hustled.

Miller

Reese Miller • 5-10 • 2022 • Round Rock No matter the stature of any prospect, Miller was exciting to watch. He brought energy, poise and a bold attitude to the floor. His approach was simple. He was going to beat you off penetration. He was going to beat you by hitting a three or get the ball into the hands of his teammates cutting to the basket. He had an all-inclusive game for a point guard.

Nunn

Tavion Nunn • 6-2 • 2020 • Round Rock McNeil When watching Nunn, you could tell he was primed for being a leader and a scorer. Nunn was swift heading up the floor with the ball in his hands and you could see his eyes scanning the floor for his next move. Nunn used his lanky frame to slip past the defense and scored going to the basket. He hit threes and scored inside the arc.

Nwaneti

Jason Nwaneti • 6-5 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis When the school Fort Bend Travis is on a roster next to a prospect, it will get your attention. Nwaneti represented his school well with the fire he played with in front of crowds at the Tops In Texas setting. Nwaneti was a "junkyard dog" from end to end, scrapping for loose balls and hanging around the rim for easy lay-ins, putbacks and rebounds. He was strong and ran the floor. He used his body to create space and to make easy plays. He was athletic and played with bounce as he got to the basket from the perimeter.

Oluokun

Akin Oluokun • 6-4 • 2022 • Houston St John's Oluokun did it all on the court and impressed with is play. He had the length, quickness, and athleticism. Oluokun was an above the rim scorer and showcased a soft lefty touch when he was in the paint. He ran the floor and moved quickly from spot to spot, no matter on offense of defense.

Onyema

Ze'Rik Onyema • 6-7 • 2020 • San Antonio Jay Onyema just makes things look easy as he can be an intimidating figure in the paint. He has the look, the hands and the footwork, and the body that makes him a compete interior prospect that college programs are looking for. Already has offers, Onyema wanted to make sure that the evaluators weren't going to forget who he is, and no way that we will. Onyema continues to improve and has a knack for sniffing out the the and rebound outside his area. He has impressive athleticism and it apparent when he leaves his feet and snatches a rebound with two hands above the rim. No one could match his physicality in the paint at Tops In Texas, and Onyema's tip-ins and easy put-backs made him a "slam dunk" to be on this list.

Powell

Caden Powell • 6-8 • 2022 • Waco Midway Powell looked relaxed and sure of his game as he planted himself on the block and went to work when he was given the ball. He hit baskets with a soft touch and used the banked shot as a weapon. For only being a sophomore, Powell showed a polished game and there are always area to improve but at Tops In Texas, there wasn't much he didn't do. He rebounded the ball on both ends, blocked shots, he ran the floor, and he looked for scoring opportunities off missed shots by his teammates. Powell has a long reach and he definitely used it to his favor.

Rankin-Perkins

Kevin Rankin-Perkins • 6-0 • 2021 • Victoria West The guard play of Rankin-Perkins puts him on this list because of his comprehension of the game. He played with a high basketball IQ, making the most difficult things look easy. He had a quick trigger from behind the arc and was a really nice passer, getting the ball to his teammates in the rights spots for lay-ups. Rankin-Perkins played a big part on the defensive side of the ball for his team, as he hit the passing lanes and scored in transition.

Reid

Jackson Reid • 6-4 • 2021 • New Braunfels As a player at Tops In Texas you need to be ready for the ball and take your shot when you are open. Reid did just that as he showed off his quick trigger from beyond the three-point line. Reid is one of Central Texas' top shooters and his ability to mix outside perimeter shooting and taking the ball to the basket is where he is so deadly. Reid plays with a good pace and is always in rhythm. He is always moving to find space and he can get separation to get his shot off. He can be sneaky as he gets his opponent comfortable guarding the perimeter and then Reid will get a hard first step and score going towards the basket.

Richard

Ayrega Richard • 6-4 • 2021 • Pearland Dawson Richard made an impact very quickly in our evaluators eyes and to his teammates. It was apparent that Richard was skilled and going to use his length on defense to cause turnovers and then race to the opposite end for a score. Richard hit the three-pointer, had the body control in the lane to finish around opponents and he finished high over the defense. He also had smooth handles and made adjustments on both ends.

Robinson

Jackson Robinson • 6-3 • 2020 • San Antonio Churchill We can start off by talking about Robinson's ability to score the ball, but what is more important is his demeanor on the court. Robinson plays at a fluid pace and a calm nature. He never seems to get rattled or be rushed through a play. Simply, Robinson recognizes how the defender will play him and then he makes his adjustment. Now back to Robinson's offense. He is a skilled ball handler out on the perimeter and has a soft stroke no matter if he is shooting from behind the arc or from 12-feet away from the basket. When Robinson sees a defender is closing in, he gets the ball to an open teammate. His passing is a tool that cannot be overlooked and is at times more valuable for Robinson's game then just being labeled a scorer.

Rutledge

Levi Rutledge • 6-4 • 2023 • Cedar Park Rutledge had the feel and the overall game that will should make him a top prospect in Central Texas in the years to come. At first glance, it was easy to see the scoring juice that Rutledge had from the outside. He showed glimpses of being a skilled guard who can come off the dribble and drain a shot. He was poised with the ball in his hands and make good decisions and shared the ball. Rutledge competed and has the size and skill for a freshman.

Thomas

Mike Thomas • 6-5 • 2023 • Calvert Thomas was a prospect that stood out as he took the court. He had a size advantage and was a skilled stretch 4 man who puts the ball on the floor. When you see a player with his size and that moves as well as he did, you can't help but continue to watch. He did a good job of initiating contact as he went ot the basket to score or to clean the glass. He was a solid passer, had decent handles and an overall game that will translate.

Thirdkill

Jason Thirdkill • 6-6 • 2021 • Dallas Academy The Tops In Texas never fails to provide a sleeper or two as the showcase is built to find the unknowns. There were several that will spring board into the rankings after putting together a notable Tops In Texas. Leading the way was Thirdkill who jumped out to us as a slender wing that played with a high-level of energy. Thirdkill did it all from handling the ball to hitting the three, and finishing around the rim as he slashed his way to the basket. He was near the top of our list to be one of the top pure athletes who attended.

Villarreal

Cris Villarreal • 5-10 • 2022 • San Antonio McCollum If you wanted to see a knockdown shooter, Villarreal was the guy that was lighting up the nets. A speedster through traffic in transition, Villareal is quick to pull the trigger in open space. He can inside/out the ball and create the separation he needs to let the ball fly out of his hands. Villareal has a scoring point guard's mentality but he doesn't mind sharing the ball. He zips passes through multiple defenders to get the ball in the exact spot his teammate needs to get an easy score.

Washington

Isaiah Washington • 6-1 • 2021 • San Antonio Cornerstone The speed of Washington made him hard to slow down or even stop as he made his way through pressure. He was able to create separation and nail the three-pointer, or blow by his defender and take the ball to the hole and score. He took contact and played physical. He was shifty and moved around when he didn't have the ball to make himself a target and a threat to shoot the ball. He hustled on defense, was a smooth all-around player and not afraid to attack the basket on either end as he played with bounce.

Ray

Keenan Wray • 6-1 • 2020 • Schertz Clemens Ray was a quicker guard and used his speed to split the defense and attack the basket. He was deadly when he was able to break down a defender, or two, and was given open space from 15-feet from the basket. He had a nice pull-up jumper and Steps inside the three-point line and drills the mid-range. Ray also had a good length and competed.

Wysinger