Darjon Saine 2021 6-1 Keller Timber Creek Will get the ball and go in transition, sets up for the three and hits it when he is open, will put the ball on the floor and head to the rim, good defender





Dylen Scales

Dylen Scales 2020 6-2 Humble Summer Creek Does a lot in transition, is a baller handler who can protect against the pressure, gets by defenders and goes straight to the basket, isn’t afraid of contact and will score through defenders, nice finisher







Matthew Scarborough

Matthew Scarborough 2019 6-2 Saginaw Boswell Versatile underneath the basket and will work inside out, nice lefty stroke from the trail position, will deep inside the defense and get rebounds and put-backs, nice all around player





Jaylan Shepard

Jaylan Shepard 2021 5-9 Keller Timber Creek A fast guard that will get his teammates involved, works from end to end, pushes the ball in transition, will hit the open perimeter shot, uses runners and lay-ups to score







JC Shirer 2022 6-1 Arlington Grace Prep Strong guard who is good on the ball, smooth pull up and strong to the rim, can score at multiple levels and use his body to create space





Landry Simmons 2021 5-11 Tyler Lee Quick release, takes quality shots, showed good IQ passing to the post, never brings the ball down on the catch, showed a change of pace off the dribble, always ready to shoot, pass or put the ball on the floor when defenders run at him, hits the three





Colby Smith 2020 6-3 Weatherford Victory Baptist Nice pick and pop prospect, gets set and hits the three, will get the defense off balance and goto the rim and finish, rebounds and plays hard





Luke Smith

Luke Smith 2022 6-4 Flower Mound Marcus Lanky wing who can knock down shots from the perimeter, competes hard on both ends, runs the floor, scores in transition





Marquan Sneed

Marquan Sneed 2020 6-0 Grand Prairie Does his scoring going downhill, is physical and creates contact when he is around the basket, good rebounder and scores in traffic





James Steele

James Steele 2020 6-0 Keller Timber Creek Heads up the floor and look for space to get set for his shot, likes to get behind the arc, is a three-point shooter





Lejon Stewart 2020 5-11 Fort Bend Bush Puts his foot on the accelerator in the open court and will get to the basket to score, drives by defenders and hits pull up jumpers, distributor, and defender, sets up his teammates for easy scores and will run a team

Graham Stiefel 2020 6-4 Colleyville Covenant Pushed it in traffic, showed a good IQ and passing ability, gets the ball up in a hurry in transition, consistent ball handler who takes good care of the ball, a really good scorer from behind the arc, puts the ball on the floor and is a crafty scorer in the paint







Micah Swanson 2020 6-4 Jersey Village Is a strong guard who uses his body at rim to creat separation and score, paint finisher, nice touch, lefty, 15-foot range. rebounds hard and will put it on the floor to attack





Brandon Taylor 2020 6-0 Coppell Is a lefty that always pushes the ball and looks to get to the rim and finish with a lay-in, works hard and attacks the rim hard, sneaky defender







Jaleel Thomas

Jaleel Thomas 2021 5-9 Cy Fair Quick and will hit the second gear in transition, pull ups for short-range jumpers, slips through cracks in the defense to score off runners, good passer, handles pressure and gets the team involved, good defender





Michael Thomas

Michael Thomas 2023 6-4 Dallas A Plus Academy A lanky slasher who is a talent, scores off the bounce and makes things happen on the offensive side of the ball, gets on the boards, good feel for the game for his age, rises up to score off the dribble, good passer

Jax Thompson

Jax Thompson 2022 5-9 Lovejoy A slick player who knows how to get the ball to his teammates, scores in transition, tough kid, hits the three-pointer,, solid floor game, good burst coming off a curl and getting to the hole







Jaylen Thompson

Jaylen Thompson 2021 6-2 Leander Glenn HIts floaters in the lane, makes good moves to the rim, a good straight-line driver who knows how to get to the paint, do it all combo guard, scores at every level and plays with a high work rate, dangerous getting downhill and seeks out contact.



Edward Trahan

Edward Trahan 2020 6-4 Cypress Creek Elevates on his three-point shot, nice athlete who runs the floor and finishes at the rim, keeps the ball high when in the paint or on a rebound, active on both ends of the court

John Troutman

John Troutman 2020 6-1 Houston Stratford Good overall prospect, scores in a variety of ways, nice looking jumper, will use his body to create space



Nate Uber

Nate Uber 2020 6-0 Denison Nice shooter, good at hitting the three-pointer, will mix it and rebound and do the little things on the court to help his team win, handles the ball up court



Jackson Vandagriff

Jackson Vandagriff 2020 6-3 Anna Showed a smooth stroke from behind the arc, hard worker on the defensive end. Good size and gets second-chance points.





Marcus Wade

Marcus Wade 2022 6-1 Franklin Takes it to the rim with strength and is a crafty scorer, promising athlete. Hits the three and attacks off the dribble.





Jackson Waggoner

Jackson Waggoner 2021 6-0 Grapevine Heady player, will work with the ball in his hands and get around the defense, uses bank shots and lay-ups to score when in the paint, will break loose and find open space on the perimeter to hit the three,

Dillan Walker

Dillan Walker 2020 6-2 Plano Fights for rebounds and loose balls, makes hustle plays, scores around the rim, works hard, hits the 12-15 footer





Garrett Walters

Garrett Walters 2020 5-11 Flower Mound Marcus Consistently made threes and pull up jumpers, crafty going to the hole. A nice passer that looks to create off the dribble, probes in the pick and roll look.





Isaiah Washington

Isaiah Washington 2021 5-11 Converse Judson Gets hot in a hurry, makes the three-pointer in bunches, nice stroke, scores off the dribble with pull up jumpers, does a great job of defending multiple positions

Christian Weddington 2022 6-3 Grapevine Faith Long lefty with good stride length, pushes the ball hard free throw line to free throw line. Showed a nice spin move in the lane, scoring will be added to his game.





Jordan Williams-Alexander 2022 6-2 Euless Trinity A slender and lean athlete who scores it well in transition with a nice floater on display, handles and is a nice passer





Erin Wright

Erin Wright 2021 6-0 Dallas Carter Gets out quick in the fastbreak, aggressive shot selection made threes off the catch and off transition pull-ups. Polished offensively.





Jayce Wright

Jayce Wright 2021 6-1 Killeen Ellison Good slasher with solid touch at the rim, will create for others off the dribble and showed some good bounce once he entered the lane.





Joshua Zambili

Joshua Zambili 2020 5-11 Frisco Liberty Is a pass-first guard that will weave through pressure and find the open man, penetrates to the paint and dumps the ball off to teammates, will catch and shoot the three or get to the rim and lay it in



Kobie Zeiner