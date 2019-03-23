Tops In Texas Evaluations: N-R
Malik Nash 2020 6-0 Humble
Gets out in front of his opponents and knows how to position his body when going to the basket, has a soft touch on his shot, hits the three and will score inside in a crowd, starts the break and sees up the floor, nice touch passes and plays hard
Jordan Nichols 2019 5-8 Sachse
Glides up the court in transition, loves to be ready to shoot the three, quick step to the basket, will distribute or take to the basket
Nathan Noland 2021 6-3 Tyler Lee
Is a quick guard with good size, shoots it well off the catch, makes plays on the fast break, cuts to the basket and lays it in, rebounds
Santiago Ochoa 2023 6-2 San Antonio
Is a nice finisher, runs floor on both ends of the court, hits the three, gets to rim in a hurry, fairly athletic, attacked rim for dunk, lefty
Mateo Ortega 2022 5-6 San Antonio Central Catholic
Uses ball fakes to create space and get to rim, scrappy player who competes on every play, adept at getting downhill, will finish tough shots on the drive, heady guard
Chris Pace 2020 5-10 DeSoto
Has good handles in the open court, will get by defenders and is a crafty finisher, hits the open perimeter shot, quick on defense
Gerardo Palacios 2020 5-11 Breckenridge
Will slip by defenders, knows how to get the ball in the paint off the drive, will penetrate and kick or finish in traffic, nice scoop finishes around defenders
Lafayette Pate 2021 6-0 Dallas South Oak Cliff
Plays extremely hard, is a physical presence inside the paint when rebounding, good athlete, steps out to the perimeter and strokes the three-pointer
Elbert Peabody 2022 6-4 Lovejoy
Is a solid wing with great footwork, hits the glass hard and pushes the ball ahead of the defense, rebounds, tough overall player
Aaron Powers 2023 5-10 Waco Midway
Is a maturing guard that will push the ball up court and find the open man, will play off the ball and hit the three-pointer
Terrance Ramirez 2022 6-0 Grapevine
Really nice skill and handles, gets the ball to cutting teammates, doesn’t need a lot of room to get his passes through the defense, good burst in the open court, finishes at the basket
Daniel Reese 2020 5-10 Home School
Has a nice touch from 12-15-feet away from the rim, comes off the bounce to hit the open jumper, fast and quick with the ball
Noah Robledo 2021 6-6 Leander
A terrific athlete who gets off the floor with ease, will race down the floor and finish above the rim, a long frame, will compete on both ends, rebounds, alter/block shots, showed skills out past the three-point arc, puts the ball on the floor and puts the ball in the hole
DeKorrian Rockwell 2022 5-5 Longview Pine Tree
A smaller guard who uses speed and quickness to drive to the basket, can see the floor and deliver the ball to open teammates, hits the deep three
X'Savian Rockwell 2020 5-7 Longview Pine Tree
Quick/fast guard that will blow by the defense and make a good decision, hits short-range jumpers and takes the ball to the basket
Nic Romanelli 2022 5-8 Spring Creek Academy
Knows how to use angles to finish around the rim, good point guard who is developing, keeps his head up through traffic looking to make the next play, defends
Jamal Rucker 2020 6-2 McKinney North
Slasher and finish, nice body, good handles, has size, hit deep 3, will dribble out of trouble, makes hustle plays
Levi Rutledge 2023 6-3 Cedar Park
Long, thin body, good extension and release on his jumpers, uses his length to keep rebounds alive for teammates on the offensive end, can knock down the 3 or short corner
Jaxon Ryan 2020 6-2 Grapevine
Constantly moving around the perimeter to find the open space behind the three-point line, has a good release and quick trigger, sharp-shooter, will make crisp passes to teammates around the rim, good ball handler