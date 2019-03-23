Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-23 02:04:38 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Tops In Texas Evaluations: N-R

Cfe0o3qjllcyq8bm8e2e
Malik Nash
Staff
Staff

Malik Nash 2020 6-0 Humble

Gets out in front of his opponents and knows how to position his body when going to the basket, has a soft touch on his shot, hits the three and will score inside in a crowd, starts the break and sees up the floor, nice touch passes and plays hard

Pjwakwyuwnjky8uz8rfn
Jordan Nichols

Jordan Nichols 2019 5-8 Sachse

Glides up the court in transition, loves to be ready to shoot the three, quick step to the basket, will distribute or take to the basket


Kkm80sfuxxg0qzpol82z
Nathan Noland

Nathan Noland 2021 6-3 Tyler Lee

Is a quick guard with good size, shoots it well off the catch, makes plays on the fast break, cuts to the basket and lays it in, rebounds



Hgwswgbbfzo6sexwxvhx
Santiago Ochoa

Santiago Ochoa 2023 6-2 San Antonio

Is a nice finisher, runs floor on both ends of the court, hits the three, gets to rim in a hurry, fairly athletic, attacked rim for dunk, lefty




Dzpbag6qvaj7f5sefq21
Mateo Ortega

Mateo Ortega 2022 5-6 San Antonio Central Catholic

Uses ball fakes to create space and get to rim, scrappy player who competes on every play, adept at getting downhill, will finish tough shots on the drive, heady guard



Chris Pace 2020 5-10 DeSoto

Has good handles in the open court, will get by defenders and is a crafty finisher, hits the open perimeter shot, quick on defense



Gerardo Palacios 2020 5-11 Breckenridge

Will slip by defenders, knows how to get the ball in the paint off the drive, will penetrate and kick or finish in traffic, nice scoop finishes around defenders

Px4z0ax7bzrh7jktdshx
Lafayette Pate

Lafayette Pate 2021 6-0 Dallas South Oak Cliff

Plays extremely hard, is a physical presence inside the paint when rebounding, good athlete, steps out to the perimeter and strokes the three-pointer




Klyetd7abemxodp9qzwd
Elbert Peabody

Elbert Peabody 2022 6-4 Lovejoy

Is a solid wing with great footwork, hits the glass hard and pushes the ball ahead of the defense, rebounds, tough overall player



Nct7vi1uibu3z7vrwzkt
Aaron Powers

Aaron Powers 2023 5-10 Waco Midway

Is a maturing guard that will push the ball up court and find the open man, will play off the ball and hit the three-pointer



Terrance Ramirez 2022 6-0 Grapevine

Really nice skill and handles, gets the ball to cutting teammates, doesn’t need a lot of room to get his passes through the defense, good burst in the open court, finishes at the basket



Jm5jm9cwdri7bzevl77r
Daniel Reese

Daniel Reese 2020 5-10 Home School

Has a nice touch from 12-15-feet away from the rim, comes off the bounce to hit the open jumper, fast and quick with the ball



Lnzdybi00yly5bng6nwh
Noah Robledo

Noah Robledo 2021 6-6 Leander

A terrific athlete who gets off the floor with ease, will race down the floor and finish above the rim, a long frame, will compete on both ends, rebounds, alter/block shots, showed skills out past the three-point arc, puts the ball on the floor and puts the ball in the hole




Byfz26aq5dr0x8zpuj4r
DeKorrian Rockwell

DeKorrian Rockwell 2022 5-5 Longview Pine Tree

A smaller guard who uses speed and quickness to drive to the basket, can see the floor and deliver the ball to open teammates, hits the deep three




Jc6tce8kncc8vweub2cn
X'Savian Rockwell

X'Savian Rockwell 2020 5-7 Longview Pine Tree

Quick/fast guard that will blow by the defense and make a good decision, hits short-range jumpers and takes the ball to the basket




Yppkmjhb0griexjsebpl
Nic Romanelli

Nic Romanelli 2022 5-8 Spring Creek Academy

Knows how to use angles to finish around the rim, good point guard who is developing, keeps his head up through traffic looking to make the next play, defends




Jamal Rucker 2020 6-2 McKinney North

Slasher and finish, nice body, good handles, has size, hit deep 3, will dribble out of trouble, makes hustle plays



Tws8ww571ypuhjjxfmd3
Levi Rutledge

Levi Rutledge 2023 6-3 Cedar Park

Long, thin body, good extension and release on his jumpers, uses his length to keep rebounds alive for teammates on the offensive end, can knock down the 3 or short corner



Msbawqqvi2twxdnlmpdv

Jaxon Ryan 2020 6-2 Grapevine

Constantly moving around the perimeter to find the open space behind the three-point line, has a good release and quick trigger, sharp-shooter, will make crisp passes to teammates around the rim, good ball handler


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}