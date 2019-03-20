Reginal Adams 2020 6-5 Midlothian Heritage A big active athlete who gets on the glass and will put the ball back in, is physical underneath the basket and out on the perimeter, will take the ball to the rim and score

Ameer Adel 2021 5-11 Weatherford Plays with an edge and takes pride in his defense, hits the three, takes the ball in transition and makes the right pass, quick handles, crafty passer, flashy

Nelson Aigberadion 2021 6-6 Cy Fair A big man who mixes things up in the paint, uses his length to his advantage scoring around defenders, will break loose and throw it down, good timing on the defensive end and block shots and rebounders, will start the break, runs the middle of the floor for an easy target in transition

CJ Akharoh 2020 6-0 Mansfield Lake Ridge Looks to shoot the three ball, slasher who is a lefty finisher, attacks with speed and is aggressive, gets downhill with ease, strong and tough

Brendan Alm 2021 5-9 Southlake Carroll Knows how to use screens to create space, good passer, good range from behind the arc, heady ball handler with good range, shoots with a quick release, good lead guard



Kellen Amos 2020 6-5 Houston Saint John Very nice finisher with a feathery touch, hits the pull-up jumper. Good size and springy, a promising wing player with a wiry body, attacks the defender and is crafty and athletic

Jonathan Anderson 2021 Dallas Bishop Lynch Able to avoid the defender on the drive, created steals as a defender, hangs in the air to finish, gets his points in transition and will break down a defender, scores off penetration

Zino Bedri 2022 6-10 Spring Creek Academy Good frame, great length, rebounds in space well, good footwork on moves on the block or facing up, rises up quickly to shoot over defenders, a 4-man with pure skills, very polished in the post, throwback with his ball fakes and baby hook, good in transition and nuanced in the half court. Impressive prospect.

Brice Barbarin 2023 5-4 Trophy Club Byron Nelson Uses speed in the open court to get by defenders, will get to the paint and use floaters to get the ball over opponents with height, smart and quick, makes good decisions

Courtland Barbarin 2021 5-10 Trophy Club Byron Nelson A point guard that weaves through defenders and gets to spots on the floor to get a clean look at the basket, hits the 12-15 footer and scores in transition

Jalen Bates 2020 6-0 Fort Bend Kempner Has quick hands and shifty with the ball, gets after it on the defensive side of the ball that creates offense, can really see the floor and looks for the cutting teammates, quick first step and scores in the paint

Jailen Bedford 2021 5-11 Hutto Nice hesitation moves and creates separation, scores well at every level, crafty in the paint, smooth jumper, game extends past the three-point arc, runs the floor to get into position to score, plays with a spring in his game

Isaac Berry 2022 6-1 Little Elm Slashes his way to score, finishes with floaters, runs floor to become a target for his teammates, hits the long ball, good on help-side defense, finds ways to score

Kenneth Berry 2022 5-4 Pflugerville Deep range shooter, looks for his pull up and runs his lane well to get shots in transition, picks the open area on the floor to catch and shoot, good handles



Paul Bizimana 2021 6-7 Haltom A developing big that has a lot of ability, rim to rim runner, scores using his length, fights through contact, grabs rebounds and lays it back in, soft touch around the rim, block shots and gets out to the perimeter to defend

Isaiah Bonner 2019 6-2 Round Rock Cedar Ridge A slasher who gets ahead of the defense, handles the ball in the open court, hits the jumper, is fast and bouncy, athletic finisher, wants to attack the paint every time down, draws contact and gets to the free throw line.



Hudson Boyd 2021 6-2 Montgomery Lake Creek Takes the ball high off the glass, drives to the basket when he has a lane and will score in a crowd of defenders, good touch past the three-point line, uses moves inside the paint to score around the defense

Kaiden Bridges 2022 6-0 Bryan Rudder Has a good motor, good hands on the defensive end to start the break, attacks the glass willingly and consistently to grab the ball, quick scorer with good touch at the rim, reads the game well, gets teammates involved



Grayson Buehler 2020 6-5 Houston Memorial A skilled forward that can put the ball in the basket, great looking stroke from deep, stretches the floor and creates a mismatch for his opponents, will put the ball on the floor and finish at the rim, has a game that will keep the defense off balance, gets hot and drills the three, dips inside and works against smaller forwards, rebounds and will start the break

Bryan Buckett 2023 6-0 Irving Is a strong guard, plays a bullish game, gets to rim and scores point-blank shots and is crafty, doesn't mind to throw his body around and rebound

Joshua Buckett 2020 6-2 Irving Quick guard that will take the ball to the rim and finish or kick it out to open teammates, looks up the court to find open lanes and open teammates, good release on his jumper and will hit the open three

Evan Butts 2020 6-1 Houston Lutheran North Is smooth as he puts the ball on the floor gets to the basket with ease, uses his body well in the paint and has nice body control, elevates on his shot, has a pure stroke from behind the three-point line, nice upside, plays hard, skilled

RJ Chatman 2023 5-9 Handles the ball and distributes, hits the three ball, gets the ball to his teammates and is a really nice passer, quick through traffic, hits the runners and jumpers

Carl Chester 2021 6-2 Pflugerville Hendrickson Lanky frame, attacks the lane and will score in traffic, hits short-range jumpers, will rebound and get things going on the offensive end going inside and out

Marcus Chretien 2022 6-0 Fort Bend Travis Runs and finish in the open court, hit the three ball, lean and long. makes things happen with the ball in his hands, hits the offensive glass and scores inside



Jaden Clark 2020 6-2 Plano East Gets into the mid-range area of the court and converts, uses ball fakes well to creates space to score off the dribble or to pass the ball up the court to open teammates, passes well in the open floor, rebounds and heads up court



Amiri Crowder 2020 6-3 Southwest Christian Hits the gaps and picks off the ball on defense, scores in transition, an athlete who plays off the bounce, strong taking the ball to the basket, hits open shots

Sean Colbert 2021 5-10 Austin St Andrews Athletic guard that can blow by his defender, quick first step, finishes with a soft touch, moves through pressure and handles the ball well, makes crisp passes to open teammates



Ibrahima Daillo 2022 5-10 Little Elm Fast/quick, gets out on break, shifty change of pace, a nice stroke from outside, scores off the dribble and will hit teammates with flashy passes.

Nicholas Darcus 2021 5-9 Wichita Falls Rider Eager player who works hard on both ends, good motor and will play fast, hits the hole quickly and will score going to the rim, hits the open shots

Jordan Davault 2020 6-3 Tyler Lee Will hit the boards, attacks his man off the dribble and hit the mid-range jumper, physical player with a good motor, active on both ends of the court

Colby Dillenbeck 2020 6-5 Grapevine Runs the court non-stop, good athleticism for size, good inside, strong on the glass and down low, good presence, takes up space in the middle of the paint

Nick Donnelly 2021 6-0 Flower Mound Marcus A combo guard who likes to take contact and finish through defenders, smooth release on open 3, nice passer to find open teammates, takes defenders to the hole and will penetrate and dish or hit the floater, gets it going from behind the three-point line and scores in bunches