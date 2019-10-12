Tops In Texas: "Best of the Rest" Prospects (G-L)
Devin Garcia • 6-3 • 2020 • Taylor
Scrappy, sneaky defender, gets steals and deflections, scores at the basket, plays hard, runs the court well, used the euro step with good balance, worked inside the paint
Malik Lamkin • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Madison
Is an aggressive overall player whether he is taking the ball to the basket to score or hitting the boards for rebounds, likes to go to the basket and attack his defenders
Garrison Giddens • 5-10 • 2021 • Boerne Champion
Quick off the dribble, gets to the basket, shoots the three with good range, will disrupt his opponents on defense and makes plays, looks for his teammates when the defense has collapsed on him
John Gierat • 6-2 • 2020 • San Antonio Randolph
Finds open areas on the court behind the arc to shoot 3, smooth stroke, plays hard, moves well without the ball to get open, will finish with a lay up
Dylan Glover • 6-4 • 2022 • Bryan
Has a really good stroke, scores in bunches, will get going from deep in a hurry, can hit the pull up from mid-range, moves feet well, makes good entry passes
Zach Gomez-Villanueva • 5-4 • 2022 • New Braunfels
Small ball handler but good with the ball in his hands, good passer up the court, gets the ball in the middle of the court and looks to distribute
Deandre Gonzales • 5-8 • 2020 • San Antonio Holmes
Quick penetration, small but hits the three, and all-around guard, pure mid-range stroke, fearless attacking the paint, fluid, can get where he needs to, good with the ball in his hands
Jay Gonzalez • 5-9 • 2023 • Round Rock McNeil
Runs the court well, plays hard on defense and get in the passing lanes, takes the ball in transition and will push the ball, scores going to the basket
Payton Gonzales • 5-10 • 2021 • Jourdanton
Nice handles, finishes off the drive, will take his defender to the hole, gets to the middle of the lane and finishes at the rim
Aaron Goodman • 5-11 • 2022 • San Antonio Marshall
Hits the 3-ball, smooth stroke, likes to get to the edge to make plays, solid handles, can rise up and hit the 3 off the bounce, looks to pass when guarded closely
Thomas Graham • 6-4 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis
Good basketball body, slasher, big and strong athletic, once in the paint with the ball he will score through contact, plays hard and gets things done on both ends
Morgan Grant • 5-11 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis
Shooter with range, will step inside the arc and hit the open 12-15 footer, will slice to the basket and distribute the ball to open teammates around the basket, has a good feel for the game
Calvin Green 5-6 • 2022 • Manvel
Quick and aggressive, small guard but plays with energy, showed different touches on passes, has the court-vision needed to run a team, is skilled
Malik Green • 5-7 • 2022 • San Antonio Brandeis
Tiny frame, moves without the ball, does the little things to help the team win, is a penetrating guard that looks for the easy pass, scores on lay-ins, quick defender
Joshua Grimes • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Stevens
Strong body, nice jump shot from catch and shoot or off the dribble, good stroke from behind the arc, knows how to get open
Jayden Guevara • 6-1 • 2021 • Dripping Springs
Hits runners in the lane, crafty scorer, handles the ball in pressure situations, ball fake to layup, good hesitation moves, finishes often, knows how to get to the middle, hit 3 with range
Adrian Haines • 5-10 • 2021 • San Antonio Randolph
Tremendous quickness in the open court, pushes it in transition, will go in and rebound, small but willing to mix it up, scores from mid-range
Quinton Hairston • 6-2 • 2023
Has size to compete, rebounds on the defensive end then pushes it in transition, prefers the mid-range jumper but will hit the open three-pointer
Cameron Harris • 6-0 • 2021 • Flour Bluff
Looks for the three-pointer as his main scoring weapon, finds open real-estate to set up for his shot, moves to create space to get the ball where he likes it, will put the ball on the floor
Austin Hauk • 5-10 • 2021 • Plainview
Takes his time making the right easy play, hustle for the ball on both ends, plays with a spark, good passer, hits the short-range jumpers
Gregory Haws • 6-3 • 2020 • San Antonio Health Careers
Steps out and shoots the three-pointer, nice stroke, hits shots, lefty, takes charges and hustles, good size, finisher, sacrifices his body
Pimptereus Henderson • 6-2 • 2022 • Bryan
A very athletic guard, gets off the floor in a hurry to block shots in 1-on-1 situations, can really get the ball out of his hands in a hurry and hit his cutting teammates, rebounds well for a guard, scores from all over the floor
Luis Holguin • 5-10 • 2020 • San Antonio Taft
Runs the lane and gets to open space to hit the corner three, takes contact and finishes through it, puts the ball on the floor, passes the ball well and plays on both ends
Joshua Hollis • 5-11 • 2022 • Houston Enlighten Christian
Strong guard with wide body that allows him to play through contact, fights his way to the rim to score, turns the corner and will dump the ball to open teammates on the block, defends
Jackson Holt • 6-4 • 2020 • Fort Bend Dulles
Hustles to the ball, sacrifices his body to make a play, rebounds, works inside and out, lefty, wants to use his size to get to the rim, best inside the paint scoring
James Ibarra • 6-2 • 2021 • Kerrville Lady of the Hills
Looks to get his feet set behind the arc and knocks down his open look, plays hard at both ends of the court, strong body, makes good crisp passes
Grant Jacobs • 6-4 • 2021 • New Braunfels
Really knows how to play, defends and mixes it up on both ends of the floor, has a blue-collar mentality, scores around the basket and hits open outside shots, rebounds
Trevor Jardine • 6-0 • 2022 • Klein Oak
Looks to get the ball out of his hands and into players who are cutting to the basket to score, nice finish on lay-ins, quick hands on defense, pushed ball inside hard, hits the three and the open jumpers
Frank Johnson • 6-6 • 2020 • DeSoto
Has a good basketball body, strong, soft-touch off the block, has an inside presence on the defensive side of the ball, long, scores away from the rim
Hudson Johnson • 5-11 • 2022 • Round Rock Stony Point
Shoots the three, is tough going to the rim and takes contact, did a great job of passes the ball to his open teammates
Terrance Johnson • 5-11 • 2022 • San Antonio Harlan
Long arms and body, good at scoring in the lane with a quick release on his short-range jumpers and lay-ins, tremendous vision, gets the ball to his teammates for easy scores
Shannyn Joiner • 5-7 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis
Smallish guard, uses runners in the lane to score over bigger and taller opponents, quick and fast, gets through full-court pressure and sets up the offense
Jacob Jones • 6-4 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis
A ball-handler with good court-vision, passer with good size and length, defends and will alter shots, finished on middle floaters with contact, good strength, uses length to defend
Tyrone Jones • 5-11 • 2022 • Pflugerville
Hits the 3-ball, has a good body to get into the paint and finish, good athlete, always around the ball and makes hustle plays
Charles Jordan • 5-10 • 2020 • Mansfield Legacy
Has a strong body, can shoot from three with range, is quick to attack the basket and score, can handle the ball through pressure
Zachary Lee • 6-3 • 2022 • Austin Westlake
Takes off and runs the floor, gets the ball in transition and finishes, can shoot it from arc, has a nice looking shot
Silas Livingston • 5-8 • 2022 • San Antonio Cole
Will get ot going from behind the three-point line, will drive and use floaters in the lane to score, a smaller guard but will work with the ball in hands and has a solid pull up game