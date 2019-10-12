Devin Garcia • 6-3 • 2020 • Taylor Scrappy, sneaky defender, gets steals and deflections, scores at the basket, plays hard, runs the court well, used the euro step with good balance, worked inside the paint

Gardner

Malik Lamkin • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Madison Is an aggressive overall player whether he is taking the ball to the basket to score or hitting the boards for rebounds, likes to go to the basket and attack his defenders

Gates

Giddens

Garrison Giddens • 5-10 • 2021 • Boerne Champion Quick off the dribble, gets to the basket, shoots the three with good range, will disrupt his opponents on defense and makes plays, looks for his teammates when the defense has collapsed on him

Gierat

John Gierat • 6-2 • 2020 • San Antonio Randolph Finds open areas on the court behind the arc to shoot 3, smooth stroke, plays hard, moves well without the ball to get open, will finish with a lay up

Glover

Dylan Glover • 6-4 • 2022 • Bryan Has a really good stroke, scores in bunches, will get going from deep in a hurry, can hit the pull up from mid-range, moves feet well, makes good entry passes



Gomez-Villanueva

Zach Gomez-Villanueva • 5-4 • 2022 • New Braunfels Small ball handler but good with the ball in his hands, good passer up the court, gets the ball in the middle of the court and looks to distribute



Gonzales

Deandre Gonzales • 5-8 • 2020 • San Antonio Holmes Quick penetration, small but hits the three, and all-around guard, pure mid-range stroke, fearless attacking the paint, fluid, can get where he needs to, good with the ball in his hands

Gonzalez

Jay Gonzalez • 5-9 • 2023 • Round Rock McNeil Runs the court well, plays hard on defense and get in the passing lanes, takes the ball in transition and will push the ball, scores going to the basket



Gonzales

Payton Gonzales • 5-10 • 2021 • Jourdanton Nice handles, finishes off the drive, will take his defender to the hole, gets to the middle of the lane and finishes at the rim

Goodman

Aaron Goodman • 5-11 • 2022 • San Antonio Marshall Hits the 3-ball, smooth stroke, likes to get to the edge to make plays, solid handles, can rise up and hit the 3 off the bounce, looks to pass when guarded closely



Graham

Thomas Graham • 6-4 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis Good basketball body, slasher, big and strong athletic, once in the paint with the ball he will score through contact, plays hard and gets things done on both ends

Grant

Morgan Grant • 5-11 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis Shooter with range, will step inside the arc and hit the open 12-15 footer, will slice to the basket and distribute the ball to open teammates around the basket, has a good feel for the game



Green

Calvin Green 5-6 • 2022 • Manvel Quick and aggressive, small guard but plays with energy, showed different touches on passes, has the court-vision needed to run a team, is skilled



Malik Green • 5-7 • 2022 • San Antonio Brandeis Tiny frame, moves without the ball, does the little things to help the team win, is a penetrating guard that looks for the easy pass, scores on lay-ins, quick defender

Grimes

Joshua Grimes • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Stevens Strong body, nice jump shot from catch and shoot or off the dribble, good stroke from behind the arc, knows how to get open



Guevara

Jayden Guevara • 6-1 • 2021 • Dripping Springs Hits runners in the lane, crafty scorer, handles the ball in pressure situations, ball fake to layup, good hesitation moves, finishes often, knows how to get to the middle, hit 3 with range

Haines

Adrian Haines • 5-10 • 2021 • San Antonio Randolph Tremendous quickness in the open court, pushes it in transition, will go in and rebound, small but willing to mix it up, scores from mid-range



Hairston

Quinton Hairston • 6-2 • 2023 Has size to compete, rebounds on the defensive end then pushes it in transition, prefers the mid-range jumper but will hit the open three-pointer

Harris

Cameron Harris • 6-0 • 2021 • Flour Bluff Looks for the three-pointer as his main scoring weapon, finds open real-estate to set up for his shot, moves to create space to get the ball where he likes it, will put the ball on the floor

Hauk

Austin Hauk • 5-10 • 2021 • Plainview Takes his time making the right easy play, hustle for the ball on both ends, plays with a spark, good passer, hits the short-range jumpers

Haws

Gregory Haws • 6-3 • 2020 • San Antonio Health Careers Steps out and shoots the three-pointer, nice stroke, hits shots, lefty, takes charges and hustles, good size, finisher, sacrifices his body

Henderson

Pimptereus Henderson • 6-2 • 2022 • Bryan A very athletic guard, gets off the floor in a hurry to block shots in 1-on-1 situations, can really get the ball out of his hands in a hurry and hit his cutting teammates, rebounds well for a guard, scores from all over the floor



Holguin

Luis Holguin • 5-10 • 2020 • San Antonio Taft Runs the lane and gets to open space to hit the corner three, takes contact and finishes through it, puts the ball on the floor, passes the ball well and plays on both ends

Hollis

Joshua Hollis • 5-11 • 2022 • Houston Enlighten Christian Strong guard with wide body that allows him to play through contact, fights his way to the rim to score, turns the corner and will dump the ball to open teammates on the block, defends

Holt

Jackson Holt • 6-4 • 2020 • Fort Bend Dulles Hustles to the ball, sacrifices his body to make a play, rebounds, works inside and out, lefty, wants to use his size to get to the rim, best inside the paint scoring

Ibarra

James Ibarra • 6-2 • 2021 • Kerrville Lady of the Hills Looks to get his feet set behind the arc and knocks down his open look, plays hard at both ends of the court, strong body, makes good crisp passes



Jacobs

Grant Jacobs • 6-4 • 2021 • New Braunfels Really knows how to play, defends and mixes it up on both ends of the floor, has a blue-collar mentality, scores around the basket and hits open outside shots, rebounds

Jardine

Trevor Jardine • 6-0 • 2022 • Klein Oak Looks to get the ball out of his hands and into players who are cutting to the basket to score, nice finish on lay-ins, quick hands on defense, pushed ball inside hard, hits the three and the open jumpers

Frank Johnson

Frank Johnson • 6-6 • 2020 • DeSoto Has a good basketball body, strong, soft-touch off the block, has an inside presence on the defensive side of the ball, long, scores away from the rim



Hudson Johnson

Hudson Johnson • 5-11 • 2022 • Round Rock Stony Point Shoots the three, is tough going to the rim and takes contact, did a great job of passes the ball to his open teammates

Terrance Johnson

Terrance Johnson • 5-11 • 2022 • San Antonio Harlan Long arms and body, good at scoring in the lane with a quick release on his short-range jumpers and lay-ins, tremendous vision, gets the ball to his teammates for easy scores



Joiner

Shannyn Joiner • 5-7 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis Smallish guard, uses runners in the lane to score over bigger and taller opponents, quick and fast, gets through full-court pressure and sets up the offense



Jacob Jones

Jacob Jones • 6-4 • 2022 • Fort Bend Travis A ball-handler with good court-vision, passer with good size and length, defends and will alter shots, finished on middle floaters with contact, good strength, uses length to defend



Tyrone Jones

Tyrone Jones • 5-11 • 2022 • Pflugerville Hits the 3-ball, has a good body to get into the paint and finish, good athlete, always around the ball and makes hustle plays

Jordan

Charles Jordan • 5-10 • 2020 • Mansfield Legacy Has a strong body, can shoot from three with range, is quick to attack the basket and score, can handle the ball through pressure

Lamkin

Malik Lamkin • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Madison Is an aggressive overall player whether he is taking the ball to the basket to score or hitting the boards for rebounds, likes to go to the basket and attack his defenders

Lee

Zachary Lee • 6-3 • 2022 • Austin Westlake Takes off and runs the floor, gets the ball in transition and finishes, can shoot it from arc, has a nice looking shot



Livingston