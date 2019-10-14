Tops In Texas: "Best of the Rest" (T-Z)
Timothy • Terry • 5-9 • 2022 • Pflugerville
Plays with a good pace, gets in the paint easily, finishes well, smooth with the ball, fights for loose balls and rebounds, scores around the basket
Seth Thomas • 6-5 • 2021 • San Antonio Reagan
Nice touch on his shot, gets out past the three-point line and strokes the three, trim body good length, ability to finish
Matthew Turner • 6-6 • 2022 • Leander Glenn
Puts the ball on the floor, handles and passes the ball well, lefty, can step out and shoot with range, stretch four-man, good size, solid rebounder
Chris Valencia • 5-9 • 2020 • San Marcos
Point Guard, makes the right/easy play, looks up the court to get the ball ahead of the defense, will take the ball to the hoop and score of dump off to a player on the block, hits open shots
Noah Villa • 5-8 • 2021 • San Antonio Harlan
A quick and aggressive guard who will look to hits the three-pointer, good balance when on defense, knows his role and plays it well, good stroke from 3 off the catch
Mike Wagner • 6-0 • 2022 • Austin Anderson
Scores going to the basket, good at getting space between him and his defender, handles the ball through pressure, plays with a high motor, nails the short-range jumpers, gets out in transition
Cole Waller • 6-3 • 2020 • Montgomery Lake Creek
Gets in the lane and is a crafty finisher, has a soft-touch from teh mid-range area of the court, hits the three, strong with the ball, makes decisions and rebounds
Evan Whaling • 6-2 • 2022 • San Antonio O'Connor
A player who is very active on the boards and will play defnse, causes turnovers, smooth three-point shot, runs to the corners and catch and shootse, will step inside the arc and get buckets
Caleb Williams • 5-8 • 2022 • San Marcos
A thinner guard who can drive by the defense and find the open space to shoot, hits the three-ball, gets to the rim, is a strong defender and has quick hands
Quintin Williams • 5-4 • 2022 • New Braunfels
A small but fast and quick guard, hits the mid-range jumper consistently, quickness, is a speedster with the ball and looks up the court to find the open man, will take to the basket and score
Tannen Williams • 5-10 • 2022 • Cedar Park
Gets to the lane and hits floaters, good handles good hesitation dribble, knows how to use it, consistent from behind the arc, plays hard on both ends, will rebound and push the ball through the defense
Earving Wilson • 5-11 • 2020 • The Village School
A quick and fast guard with the ball in his hands, creates separation to get his shot off, has good range, unselfish player who will find the open man
Zane Wofford • 5-10 • 2023 • Round Rock Cedar Ridge
A nice passer with touch, finds the arc and hits the three-pointer, good overall shooter, likes to shoot from catch and shoot position, nice release, plays hard
Owen Woodard • 6-5 • 2020 • Smithson Valley
Crafty scorer once he gets to the basket, hits the deep three-pointer, has range, lean frame, smooth, runs the length of the floor, good passer
Steel Wylie • 5-11 • 2023 • Dallas Bishop Lynch
Gets easy baskets, solid player, contributes with or without the ball, knows how to move without the ball, penetrates to score first, passes when his shot isn't there, good IQ, plays hard