Timothy • Terry • 5-9 • 2022 • Pflugerville Plays with a good pace, gets in the paint easily, finishes well, smooth with the ball, fights for loose balls and rebounds, scores around the basket



Thomas

Seth Thomas • 6-5 • 2021 • San Antonio Reagan Nice touch on his shot, gets out past the three-point line and strokes the three, trim body good length, ability to finish



Turner

Matthew Turner • 6-6 • 2022 • Leander Glenn Puts the ball on the floor, handles and passes the ball well, lefty, can step out and shoot with range, stretch four-man, good size, solid rebounder

Valencia

Chris Valencia • 5-9 • 2020 • San Marcos Point Guard, makes the right/easy play, looks up the court to get the ball ahead of the defense, will take the ball to the hoop and score of dump off to a player on the block, hits open shots

Villa

Noah Villa • 5-8 • 2021 • San Antonio Harlan A quick and aggressive guard who will look to hits the three-pointer, good balance when on defense, knows his role and plays it well, good stroke from 3 off the catch



Wagner

Mike Wagner • 6-0 • 2022 • Austin Anderson Scores going to the basket, good at getting space between him and his defender, handles the ball through pressure, plays with a high motor, nails the short-range jumpers, gets out in transition

Waller

Cole Waller • 6-3 • 2020 • Montgomery Lake Creek Gets in the lane and is a crafty finisher, has a soft-touch from teh mid-range area of the court, hits the three, strong with the ball, makes decisions and rebounds



Whaling

Evan Whaling • 6-2 • 2022 • San Antonio O'Connor A player who is very active on the boards and will play defnse, causes turnovers, smooth three-point shot, runs to the corners and catch and shootse, will step inside the arc and get buckets

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams • 5-8 • 2022 • San Marcos A thinner guard who can drive by the defense and find the open space to shoot, hits the three-ball, gets to the rim, is a strong defender and has quick hands



Quintin Williams

Quintin Williams • 5-4 • 2022 • New Braunfels A small but fast and quick guard, hits the mid-range jumper consistently, quickness, is a speedster with the ball and looks up the court to find the open man, will take to the basket and score



Tannen Williams

Tannen Williams • 5-10 • 2022 • Cedar Park Gets to the lane and hits floaters, good handles good hesitation dribble, knows how to use it, consistent from behind the arc, plays hard on both ends, will rebound and push the ball through the defense



Wilson

Earving Wilson • 5-11 • 2020 • The Village School A quick and fast guard with the ball in his hands, creates separation to get his shot off, has good range, unselfish player who will find the open man



Wofford

Zane Wofford • 5-10 • 2023 • Round Rock Cedar Ridge A nice passer with touch, finds the arc and hits the three-pointer, good overall shooter, likes to shoot from catch and shoot position, nice release, plays hard

Woodard

Owen Woodard • 6-5 • 2020 • Smithson Valley Crafty scorer once he gets to the basket, hits the deep three-pointer, has range, lean frame, smooth, runs the length of the floor, good passer



Wylie