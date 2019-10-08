Tops In Texas: Best of the Rest A-C Prospects
San Antonio - There were players everywhere at the Tops in Texas, and the TexasHoops/GASO Staff pulled together their evaluations to recognize those players that shined in the one-day event. We start with A-C and will continue to bring you coverage of the players that were able to be part of the Tops In Texas in San Antonio.
Seth Adams • 6-0 • 2021 • Klein Cain
Good basketball body, hits mid-range jumper and three-pointers, athlete, goes to the basket and is a crafty scorer, handles the ball well, gets rid of the ball quickly
Abdikakir Ali • 5-11 • 2020 • San Antonio Roosevelt
Very quick off the dribble, gets penetration and scores at the basket, hits the open three, works on defense, always looking to make a play
Isaiah Anderson • 5-9 • 2022 • El Campo
Smaller frame guard who is a pass-first point guard, is fast with the ball in his has, good crossover to create separation, three-point range
Shamar Archer • 6-3 • 2023 • Manor
Big strong body, does a nice job on the glass, clears his opponent out of the paint to score inside, runs the floor
Santiago Arguijo • 5-6 • 2020 • Pleasanton
Is good from the perimeter, gives ball fakes to keep defense off-balance, will dribble drive and use floaters to score
Ben Armstrong • 6-3 • 2022 • Leander Rouse
A versatile player who makes his way to the perimeter to take open look shots, big body to make room inside the paint, good passer from the top of the perimeter, tough, puts the ball on the floor, rebounds
Donovann Armstrong • 5-10 • 2021• Del Valle
Gets squared and has a good looking stroke, good rotation on his three-point attempts, takes contact and finishes well at the basket
Jacob Blaylock • 5-7 • 2022 • Plano High
Has deep range, is a strong lead guard, adept at using the floater to shoot over length in the paint, pressures on defense
Kaiden Bridges • 6-1 • 2022 • Bryan Rudder
Quick guard who likes to use his speed, has an explosive step to the basket, good ball handler
Ryan Brooks • 6-4 • 2021 • Round Rock Cedar Ridge
A forward who loves to face up from 15-feet away from the basket, keeps defenders on their toes as he will take the ball to the basket
Christian Brown • 5-5 • 2021 • Brooks Collegiate Academy
A crafty scorer, hits the mid-range, gets through the line of defense and dishes the ball to an open teammate, small guard but won't back down
Esteban Brown • 5-11 • 2021 • Mesquite Horn
Is a lefty with a nice pull-up jumper from multiple spots on the floor, good court vision when he is pushing the ball up court, hits the three
Jeb Brysacz • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Alamo Heights
Good shooter, moves around and scores with a smooth finish, simple rip through attack of the rim, most drives are straight-line attacks but will score or pass off the drives
Justin Bussey • 6-0 • 2021 • San Antonio Brennan
Has a great stroke from behind the arc, soft-touch from 12-15 feet away from the rim, turns the corner and gets to the rim
Brayden Cano • 5-11 • 2022 • Leander
Is a scrappy player who is always looking to be around the ball. hustles and is aggressive at both ends of the floor, scores going to the basket
Jonas Carlisle • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio South
Point guard who runs the team in half-court, passes to open teammates, quick to the hole and finishes in a crowd, looks to drive to the hole, hustles for loose balls, likes to defend and get after guys 1-on-1
Ayden Carney • 5-7 • 2023 • Pflugerville Hendrickson
Will crossover his defenders to get to the basket, lefty who will pull the trigger on the three-pointer, good quickness, attacks going downhill, quick pull-up, high arcing three-point shot
John Carranco • 6-2 • 2020 • Edinburg
Gets into position to make a play, gets trash buckets, runs the length of the court to get easy scores, solid finisher, nice touch
Jake Casias • 5-6 • 2023 • Pleasanton
Quick small guard, plays hard, is more of a spot-up shooter, makes plays for others and creates, is a pesky defender
Mekai Coleman • 5-10 • 2022 • Leander Rouse
Can get going from behind the arc with a smooth touch, quick from getting from spot to spot, looks for space to shoot the ball, handles the ball through pressure
Connor Cox • 6-2 • 2021 • Budy Hays
Is an athletic finisher, hits the open jumper, plays with bounce, nice passer, has good court-vision, has a well-rounded game that allows for him to compete at both ends of the court