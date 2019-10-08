San Antonio - There were players everywhere at the Tops in Texas, and the TexasHoops/GASO Staff pulled together their evaluations to recognize those players that shined in the one-day event. We start with A-C and will continue to bring you coverage of the players that were able to be part of the Tops In Texas in San Antonio.

Adams

Seth Adams • 6-0 • 2021 • Klein Cain Good basketball body, hits mid-range jumper and three-pointers, athlete, goes to the basket and is a crafty scorer, handles the ball well, gets rid of the ball quickly



Ali

Abdikakir Ali • 5-11 • 2020 • San Antonio Roosevelt Very quick off the dribble, gets penetration and scores at the basket, hits the open three, works on defense, always looking to make a play

Anderson

Isaiah Anderson • 5-9 • 2022 • El Campo Smaller frame guard who is a pass-first point guard, is fast with the ball in his has, good crossover to create separation, three-point range

Archer

Shamar Archer • 6-3 • 2023 • Manor Big strong body, does a nice job on the glass, clears his opponent out of the paint to score inside, runs the floor

Arguijo

Santiago Arguijo • 5-6 • 2020 • Pleasanton Is good from the perimeter, gives ball fakes to keep defense off-balance, will dribble drive and use floaters to score

Ben Armstrong

Ben Armstrong • 6-3 • 2022 • Leander Rouse A versatile player who makes his way to the perimeter to take open look shots, big body to make room inside the paint, good passer from the top of the perimeter, tough, puts the ball on the floor, rebounds

Donovann Armstrong

Donovann Armstrong • 5-10 • 2021• Del Valle Gets squared and has a good looking stroke, good rotation on his three-point attempts, takes contact and finishes well at the basket

Blaylock

Jacob Blaylock • 5-7 • 2022 • Plano High Has deep range, is a strong lead guard, adept at using the floater to shoot over length in the paint, pressures on defense

Bridges

Kaiden Bridges • 6-1 • 2022 • Bryan Rudder Quick guard who likes to use his speed, has an explosive step to the basket, good ball handler



Brooks

Ryan Brooks • 6-4 • 2021 • Round Rock Cedar Ridge A forward who loves to face up from 15-feet away from the basket, keeps defenders on their toes as he will take the ball to the basket



Brown

Christian Brown • 5-5 • 2021 • Brooks Collegiate Academy A crafty scorer, hits the mid-range, gets through the line of defense and dishes the ball to an open teammate, small guard but won't back down

Esteban Brown • 5-11 • 2021 • Mesquite Horn Is a lefty with a nice pull-up jumper from multiple spots on the floor, good court vision when he is pushing the ball up court, hits the three



Brysacz

Jeb Brysacz • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio Alamo Heights Good shooter, moves around and scores with a smooth finish, simple rip through attack of the rim, most drives are straight-line attacks but will score or pass off the drives



Bussey

Justin Bussey • 6-0 • 2021 • San Antonio Brennan Has a great stroke from behind the arc, soft-touch from 12-15 feet away from the rim, turns the corner and gets to the rim



Cano

Brayden Cano • 5-11 • 2022 • Leander Is a scrappy player who is always looking to be around the ball. hustles and is aggressive at both ends of the floor, scores going to the basket

Carlisle

Jonas Carlisle • 6-2 • 2021 • San Antonio South Point guard who runs the team in half-court, passes to open teammates, quick to the hole and finishes in a crowd, looks to drive to the hole, hustles for loose balls, likes to defend and get after guys 1-on-1

Carney

Ayden Carney • 5-7 • 2023 • Pflugerville Hendrickson Will crossover his defenders to get to the basket, lefty who will pull the trigger on the three-pointer, good quickness, attacks going downhill, quick pull-up, high arcing three-point shot

Carranco

John Carranco • 6-2 • 2020 • Edinburg Gets into position to make a play, gets trash buckets, runs the length of the court to get easy scores, solid finisher, nice touch

casias

Jake Casias • 5-6 • 2023 • Pleasanton Quick small guard, plays hard, is more of a spot-up shooter, makes plays for others and creates, is a pesky defender

Coleman

Mekai Coleman • 5-10 • 2022 • Leander Rouse Can get going from behind the arc with a smooth touch, quick from getting from spot to spot, looks for space to shoot the ball, handles the ball through pressure

Cox