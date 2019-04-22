The wave of commitments that we were waiting on finally arrived in a big way last week, as many of the top remaining unsigned seniors indicated where they will be plying their trade at next year. In this week's blog we look at some of the major talking points from the last week's commitments and notable names who made their future plans known.



OK State adds another DFW product to their lineup

When Billy Kennedy was let go after the season ended at Texas A&M, it was only a matter of time before the Aggies' 2019 recruiting class was raided by rival schools as all three of their Texas HS commits were granted releases. Chris Harris Jr. was the first recruit to officially be flipped, committing to Oklahoma State last weekend over Texas Tech and Texas A&M. Harris joins Justin Northwest's Avery Anderson to give Oklahoma State a dynamic backcourt combo in the 2019 class, and the pair will link up with ex-Mansfield Timberview standout Isaac Likekele in the Pokes' quest to bounce back after a 12-20 season. Harris remains one of the premium 2019 scoring guards in the nation, and it would surprise none of us here at TexasHoops.com if he contended for a spot on the Big 12 All-freshman team next year.



SFA grabs commitments from teammates McDaniel and Solomon

Anybody keeping track of the 6A playoffs knows just how dangerous the tandem of Kharee McDaniel and Calvin Solomon can be. That tandem will stay intact at the college level as well, as both players announced their commitments to Stephen F. Austin last week. McDaniel was released from his commitment to Central Oklahoma earlier this month and had several Division 1 programs reach out in the meantime, though SFA won the race for his signature in the end. Solomon on the other hand was a late bloomer in his recruitment, but had several low-to-mid majors recruiting him including Incarnate Word, Louisiana Tech and North Texas after his prep season ended.



Been Had This Dream Since I Was Baby 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/g5nWk5udfo — Calvin Solomon⚡️ (@livelikecalvin) April 18, 2019

Other notable commitments

-Brendan Wenzel made it official with a commitment to Utah after previously being committed to UTEP this year. Texas and Kansas State were also interested, thought the Utes were the first power 5 program to offer him.

I would like to thank the coaches that recruited me throughout the years. I also want to thank my family & coaches/trainers that helped me to be the player I am today. I’m happy to say that I will be continuing my education & basketball career at The University of Utah. 🔴⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/9DvGRohhqt — Brendan Wenzel (@WenzelBrendan) April 18, 2019

-Alec Grandstaff chose Southeastern Oklahoma State after his scholarship offer was rescinded by McNeese State, where he was committed beforehand.

-South Grand Prairie will send another graduate to the college basketball ranks, as Karlyn Kenner announced his commitment to Southern Nazarene.

-Trinity Christian Cedar Hill’s all-time leading scorer Isaiah Range opted for the D2 level, committing to Tarleton State as they move into the new-look, 18-team Lone Star Conference.

The wait is finally over...I will be committing to👀 pic.twitter.com/5C3prtQIei — Isaiah Range🕺🏿🎸 (@KedrenRange) April 19, 2019