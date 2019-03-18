This week’s blog looks at 3 DFW area guards who have made their college destinations known in the past few days. We break down their decisions below.

State MVP Smith picks Western Texas

Coming off the back of leading Mansfield Timberview to a state championship in class 5A, CJ Smith kept the momentum rolling by committing to Western Texas College. Smith picked up his offer from WTC after playing at the Coliseum in Snyder, where his T’View squad defeated Lubbock Monterey and Justin Northwest in back to back games. Smith’s play throughout the playoffs and especially during the state tournament had college interest going through the roof, with Temple JC also firmly in the race for his commitment. His rising stock will also be reflected in the final 2019 class rankings, which are due to be out soon. Now the plan for the 2-time state champ will be to return to Snyder next season, with the maroon and black of Timberview traded in for the blue and green of Western Texas.



Aman is Temple JC bound

I would first off like to thank my family, friends and everyone who has supported me through my basketball journey. I wouldn’t be the person nor the basketball player that I am today without y’all. With that said, I will be committing to Temple College!💛🐆 #JUCOPRODUCT pic.twitter.com/binvbNfAm1 — riq (@tariqaman_) March 18, 2019

Coppell point guard Tariq Aman also used a strong senior season to earn a spot at the next level, announcing on Twitter earlier today that he will be joining Temple Junior College for next season. The Leopards are coming off a 24-7 season, and Aman’s speed and point guard play will mean he will have a chance to make an immediate impact at that level. Aman led Coppell to a district title in 6-6A over the likes of Hebron and Lewisville before falling to Mansfield Lake Ridge in the second round of the playoffs.

Muller chooses NAIA route with commitment to Loyola-New Orleans

Excited to announce I am fully committed to play basketball at the University of Loyola New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/Kn1cg44z6I — Zach Muller (@zach_muller5) March 17, 2019