We continue our Monday blog work with in depth examinations of 3 more district races, highlighting key matchups and factors in each. We go out to El Paso, San Antonio and Houston to break down 3 of the most compelling district storylines as district play gets in full gear.



Andress to challenge Burges out West?

Newton

After coming into Fort Worth and putting up dominant scoring performances during Christmas break, feelings must be riding high in El Paso for Tristen Newton and Burges. They're at the top of their district early on, although EP Andress is similarly undefeated at 7-0 and might have a say as to whether or not Burges can go through with their plan for a title. Burges may have dropped one recently to 6A EP Americas on their district bye, but the sense is that the district championship runs through them. If Andress wants to land the No.1 seed, they can make a huge gain toward that goal with a home win tomorrow night when the two unbeaten square off. The winner of this district will surely have an advantage come playoff time entering the gauntlet that will be the 5A Region 1 playoffs, and have a leg up trying to reach the regional tournament. Current playoff spots: 1- Andress, 7-0 2- Burges, 6-0 T3- Austin, 3-3 T3- Canutillo, 3-3 T3- El Paso High, 3-3



Early fight for 16-6A in Region 2

Now to look at one of Houston's best district races, where Aldine Eisenhower has been the favorite over the last few years, but right on their heels in district 16-6A is Spring High. Both sit at 3-0 at the top and both are led by their guard play. While Eisenhower is led by household players (TSU Signees) Ja’Mare Redus and Ja’Mere Redus, Spring High is led by Keionte Cornelius and Christyon Eugene. Eisenhower is looking to build on last year's trip to the regional tournament, but the key in this race could be Spring High's Eugene who has quietly put together a nice resume as a player who does the little things for his team to win. He is underrated and very unassuming on the court, but a great looking basketball player and prospect. Aldine Nimitz and Westfield each sit a game back, and even though graduation hit them hard you can't count out Dekaney from snagging a playoff spot just yet. Current playoff spots: T1- Eisenhower, 3-0 T1- Spring, 3-0 T3- Aldine Nimitz, 2-1 T3- Westfield, 2-1







Logjam in San Antonio for 28-6A playoff spots