TexasHoops Weekly: Hoopfest Recap, (Dec. 17)
Our weekly blog goes back to look at the major storylines from the ARS National Hoopfest.
Pearce gets DFW’s lone win of the weekend
DFW teams generally showed well at the National Hoopfest, with several notable performances that deserve recognition, but only went a combined 1-6 with Richardson Pearce’s 53-52 triumph over Chicago Simeon serving as the solitary win. Drew Timme was able to showcase his playmaking ability, dominating inside and dropping off passes to younger brother Walker Timme to score around the rim. And when they needed a spark, they got one from unsigned senior guard Sterling Hopkins, who beat his man to the cup and finished with a tough lefty lay in to give Pearce a lead they’d never relinquish.
It’s true that Pearce likely had the most favorable matchup of the weekend, but the ability to knock off a nationally recognized power like Simeon bodes well for the future. If both Timmes can continue to score on the inside, and get shooting production from the likes of Hopkins and Chozen Amadi, then there is a chance for them to do something special. Pearce has already knocked off South Garland this year, and with Gonzaga commit Timme leading the way they could prove to be a tough out in February.
Maxey proves why he is top dog in Dallas
Tyrese Maxey’s ability to grill teams for 30+ points while smiling and laughing the entire time is just one of the reasons why he is our No.1 player in the class of 2019. To be that cool and collected while performing at an elite level offers a glimpse into a maturity that most players simply don’t show enough of. Against Sunrise Christian on Saturday, Maxey was talking to SCA big N’Faly Dante after throwing in effortless floaters, chirping with Bryce Cook on the Sunrise bench, and making sure his teammates knew the plan as South Garland led at halftime.
In the end, Dante’s size and the depth of Sunrise ended up stinging South Garland in a 15-point loss, but Maxey and A&M signee Chris Harris showed just why they are the most talented 2019 backcourt combo in the state - keeping the Colonels competitive with a talented group that has beaten plenty of DFW teams in the past month or two. But even in defeat Maxey stretched the definition of what it means to be a 3 level scorer, hitting shots from way deep, beating his man and going straight into a runner, or leaping around 7-footers in the paint and finishing high difficulty shots. Maxey has been No.1 for a while now and isn’t leaving that perch any time soon.