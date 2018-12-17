DFW teams generally showed well at the National Hoopfest, with several notable performances that deserve recognition, but only went a combined 1-6 with Richardson Pearce’s 53-52 triumph over Chicago Simeon serving as the solitary win. Drew Timme was able to showcase his playmaking ability, dominating inside and dropping off passes to younger brother Walker Timme to score around the rim. And when they needed a spark, they got one from unsigned senior guard Sterling Hopkins, who beat his man to the cup and finished with a tough lefty lay in to give Pearce a lead they’d never relinquish.

It’s true that Pearce likely had the most favorable matchup of the weekend, but the ability to knock off a nationally recognized power like Simeon bodes well for the future. If both Timmes can continue to score on the inside, and get shooting production from the likes of Hopkins and Chozen Amadi, then there is a chance for them to do something special. Pearce has already knocked off South Garland this year, and with Gonzaga commit Timme leading the way they could prove to be a tough out in February.