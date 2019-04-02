We’re officially less than a week away from the first Great American Shoot-Out of 2019, with plenty of high profile teams and prospects set to be in attendance this weekend. We have a loaded field set for Dallas, and will be working overtime to bring players the kind of exposure only TexasHoops/GASO can provide.

DFW Tip-Off Preview

The first GASO of the year at Duncanville Fieldhouse is set to have tons of eyes on it as we have top notch matchups on all three days of the tournament. The Dallas GASO Tip-Off serves as an excellent opportunity to get reacquainted with prospects who made their name in the high school season, as well as provide a chance for sleepers and diamonds in the rough to earn some recognition. We preview some of the most intriguing matchups from the weekend in DFW, and three players to keep an eye on throughout the weekend.



Three players to watch

One of the most unique scorers in the 2020 class, Baylor Hebb had another strong season in his junior campaign and will be looking to increase his production alongside a 3D Empire 17u team that can really go. Don't let Hebb's unassuming frame fool you, the kid has elite shiftiness in the open court and will drop floaters and threes on anyone. Saturday will be a big opportunity for Hebb to matchup with other top guards in his class as 3D meets up with both YGC36 and Texas Hardwork 17's. A big day for Hebb could see his recruitment heat up even more than it already has been.



Jaquan Scott's relentless attitude on both ends of the floor has seen him rise into the 7-spot in the class of 2020 end of season rankings, and he will need to keep that same energy with Mudiay Elite over the weekend to bring them success. Scott is a proven scoring forward who attacks the rim whenever possible, and has a nose for the ball on the offensive glass. He's heard from many college programs both local and national, but just how high he rises will depend on his play this summer. This weekend could set the tone for a huge boost in his stock.



Austin Nunez has already proven he can bridge the age gap by leading Randolph to the regional finals as a freshman, and will now take the keys to Texas Hardwork 17u's offense this summer. Nunez is clearly in the top tier of 2022 players in the state, and will have plenty of chances to start building his case for the initial rankings that will come out next year. He'll have plenty of tools at his disposal to succeed, with guys like Godsgift Ezedinma ready to cash in on Nunez's assists.



Notable Matchups