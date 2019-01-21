TexasHoops Weekly takes a look at some storylines from the past week around the state, including some recruiting updates and a recap of a big week in 4A.

Arlington Martin’s Montreal Pena has been building up his recruitment portfolio this season, and spoke to TexasHoops staff about his situation last week. Big 12 programs have been all over Pena this year, with Oklahoma State, TCU, and Baylor all offering the Martin standout and Texas Tech showing interest. He also holds offers from Wake Forest and UT-Arlington. Pena gave us a quick quote about the programs he’s visited.

TCU: “I loved the team, the guys all give it to each other and that’s a very together program. I saw them play Baylor, and I feel like they’re good at developing players to be better.”

Baylor: “Baylor was a good visit, the campus was really nice and I like how they practiced really hard and non-stop.”

UTA: “They also practice hard, and make it a point to really hit the weight room and get their guys bigger and stronger and conditioning is a big part of their program.”

“I’m just trying to do my part and help the team get wins,” Pena said after his team’s win over Arlington High. “It’s been tough but if we stay together I think we can go to state. I’ve been getting better with my dribbling and working on my outside game for when I get to the next level.”

