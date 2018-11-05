Our weekly blog looks at the past week in all things Texas Hoops, and looks ahead to the season tipping off on Friday. Check back throughout the season to see who is making waves and for coverage of any and all college decisions made throughout the season.

Lancaster and Pearce light up the Elite 14

One of the most entertaining games at the Elite 14 was when JJ Pearce and Lancaster matched up at Hirschi High in a back and forth contest. Lancaster’s Wade Taylor showed up to lead the Tigers to a 9-0 run to open the game, which looked on pace to be a one-sided affair. But anyone who’s seen Drew Timme play should know better than to think he would lie down and accept that fate, and the forward turned in another inspired effort to lead Pearce to a 26-22 lead at the break. Mike Miles and Lancaster wound up pulling out the win, but it was Timme who received most of the praise after the game. The 5-star forward was leading the break, posting up smaller defenders and scoring, and keeping Pearce in the game through sheer will. The talent is evident, and Timme’s in-your-face mentality makes him that much more entertaining to observe.

Decisions, decisions

Speaking of Timme, it will be a busy couple of weeks for commitments with three top-40 players signaling that they will make their decision before the season gets going. Timme is down to a final 5 of Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Illinois, and Texas A&M (Although signs are pointing to Arizona being out of the race for his signature), and Jahmius Ramsey will decide from Texas Tech, Louisville, and Memphis in the days to come. But the most major decision this week will be Westlake’s Will Baker, who decides between Texas and UCLA this Thursday. We will see Baker during the CTX Tip-Off, and get more information on his decision then.

At 4:30 on Thursday in the Westlake High School PAC, I will be announcing my college decision. pic.twitter.com/WTV9QKzw9y — Will Baker (@thrillbaker) November 5, 2018

Cowtown & CTX will start the season with a bang

Cowtown Tip-Off schedule

#TexasHoopsRivals will be at Concordia this weekend covering the CTX Tip Off Showcase pic.twitter.com/Shjznwbsc8 — TexasHoops/GASO (@TexasHoopsGASO) November 5, 2018