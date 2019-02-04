The past week saw several major changes that will have a huge impact on the rest of the HS season, not to mention the way the state is recruited going forward. This blog gets you up to date with all the transfers that have the Texas hoops community talking.

Lohner going prep; transfers to Wasatch

It came out last Monday that the latest big name HS transfer to go from Texas to prep school would be Flower Mound’s Caleb Lohner, who will be taking his talents to Wasatch Academy in Utah. While Flower Mound’s season never really took off, the junior has still been putting up numbers and catching even more college interest as a nationally recognized prospect. While going prep can elevate a player’s status exponentially (those who saw Cade Cunningham’s game on ESPN the other day know what I’m talking about), it’s a shame to see the trend of high end talent leaking from the state continue. While it sounds like Lohner will still run with Drive Nation during the summer, losing him still hurts the profile of Texas’ 2020 class in the high school ranks.

White going to Wisconsin

Tre White shocked many around the state when it came out last week that he is moving to Wisconsin in the midst of a outstanding freshman season with Little Elm. White’s departure was seemingly out of the blue, as he recently dropped 47 on Lake Dallas and has had multiple games over the 25-point mark. This turns up the pressure on the no.5 player in the 2020 class RJ Hampton even more (currently averaging 31.5 ppg), with the No.6 Loboes getting ready for two more crunch games against The Colony and Northwest before getting the playoffs underway. Losing White’s production certainly won’t help LE’s push for a state title, but if Hampton can overcome the challenge and get additional help from Brandon Crossley and co., this season can still be a special one for Little Elm.

Colbert moves onto Cornerstone Christian