TexasHoops Weekly: Burger game selections, Memorial back on track (Jan. 28)
Our weekly blog takes a look at the biggest storylines from the past week of Texas hoops and offers our thoughts as we go into the crunch run for the playoffs.
Maxey and Williamson are deserving of McDAAG spots... but did someone get snubbed?
I’m not going to argue that anyone from Texas should be in the McDonald’s All American Game over Tyrese Maxey or Sam Williamson. Maxey separated himself from the chasing pack as the best guard in the state a long time ago, and the past year and a half has seen Williamson do nothing but improve and shoot up rankings boards across the nation. Maxey is a Kentucky signee who got talked about in a possible re-class to 2018 scenario... those credentials pretty much speak for themselves. Williamson put in the hours to grind in the gym and saw himself transform from a lanky perimeter scorer into a Louisville-signed Jayson Tatum Jr. His playing style and production with Drive Nation and Rockwall made him a shoo-in for the Burger game, that’s just stating facts.
What do you do when you make a McDonald’s All American Team?? @S_Williamson35 bought pre-practice burgers for his teammates! pic.twitter.com/senWmN6RSz— Rockwall Basketball (@rockwallhoops) January 24, 2019
I get that the selection panel has to play politics and there are many deserving players all across the country. I’m not going to argue against a single player’s inclusion; you can look at both team’s up and down and not find one weak link. But this is Texas basketball, and a really good year for it at that. I’m probably biased (I definitely am), but I could make a winning case for at least 3 Texas hoopers I think deserve a spot in the biggest all-star game at the high school level. Jahmius Ramsey is one of the most dynamic players I’ve seen in my time covering HS hoops, and will help Tech tremendously next year. He got snubbed. Drew Timme earned a 5th star last year, signed with Gonzaga and is undeniably one of the most effective players in the state. He too, got snubbed. Will Baker is a 7-footer who can handle the rock and splash threes from 25+ feet. Give me this starting 5 over the best 5 from any single other state. And we can't forget about De’Vion Harmon, who has a Junior Olympic gold medal to argue his worthiness. I could go on..
Look, Maxey and Williamson are locks, but I’m just saying I really would’ve liked to see the exceptional talent in the Texas 2019 class get a little more recognition in such a high profile game. This isn’t a critique of the selection process, it’s just showing recognition to dudes that had to be on the cusp of getting an invite.
PA Memorial sets up possible rematch for district title
Defending 5A champs Port Arthur Memorial gritted out a 49-47 over Barbers Hill last week, rectifying the 2-point loss they suffered to BH earlier in district. Freshman Amaree Abram put up 15 points, Nate Clover provided rim protection and boards inside, and some clutch buckets from Kenneth Lofton Jr. helped the Titans get over the line, setting up a potential district decider should these two teams come out with identical records.
21-5A now looks like a two horse race, though Nederland could still play spoiler as they face Memorial and Barbers Hill once a piece between now and the end of the season. The district title is not only for bragging rights, as the first place team would avoid regional favorites Shadow Creek until the regional final. If this 3rd game between the two district foes comes to fruition, expect it to be another battle that’ll probably be decided by 2 points again.