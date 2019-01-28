I’m not going to argue that anyone from Texas should be in the McDonald’s All American Game over Tyrese Maxey or Sam Williamson . Maxey separated himself from the chasing pack as the best guard in the state a long time ago, and the past year and a half has seen Williamson do nothing but improve and shoot up rankings boards across the nation. Maxey is a Kentucky signee who got talked about in a possible re-class to 2018 scenario... those credentials pretty much speak for themselves. Williamson put in the hours to grind in the gym and saw himself transform from a lanky perimeter scorer into a Louisville-signed Jayson Tatum Jr. His playing style and production with Drive Nation and Rockwall made him a shoo-in for the Burger game, that’s just stating facts.

I get that the selection panel has to play politics and there are many deserving players all across the country. I’m not going to argue against a single player’s inclusion; you can look at both team’s up and down and not find one weak link. But this is Texas basketball, and a really good year for it at that. I’m probably biased (I definitely am), but I could make a winning case for at least 3 Texas hoopers I think deserve a spot in the biggest all-star game at the high school level. Jahmius Ramsey is one of the most dynamic players I’ve seen in my time covering HS hoops, and will help Tech tremendously next year. He got snubbed. Drew Timme earned a 5th star last year, signed with Gonzaga and is undeniably one of the most effective players in the state. He too, got snubbed. Will Baker is a 7-footer who can handle the rock and splash threes from 25+ feet. Give me this starting 5 over the best 5 from any single other state. And we can't forget about De’Vion Harmon, who has a Junior Olympic gold medal to argue his worthiness. I could go on..

Look, Maxey and Williamson are locks, but I’m just saying I really would’ve liked to see the exceptional talent in the Texas 2019 class get a little more recognition in such a high profile game. This isn’t a critique of the selection process, it’s just showing recognition to dudes that had to be on the cusp of getting an invite.