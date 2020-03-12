The UIL State Tournament is well underway, with another day of semifinals taking place tomorrow in the 2A, 4A and 6A classes. We'll see two huge rematches from last year's tournament to highlight the early part of the day, while in 6A we'll two surprise teams taking on a pair of elite teams looking to put an end to their cinderella runs. See what's in store for day two of the UIL final four with part two of our state tournament preview.

Class 6A - Friday Night

Game 1: Northside Brandeis (33-3) vs. Duncanville (29-5), 7:00 PM The defending champs against the new kids on the block. The nationally known, prospect-laden, No.1 team in the state Duncanville Panthers taking on the No.22 Brandeis Broncos making their first ever trip across town to the Alamodome. Brandeis will have the home crowd in their favor, but not much else looks to be trending their way (on paper at least). But what they do have rolling their way is the momentum they have built up in the back half of their most successful season ever, and the personnel that knows how to get wins over more favored teams in Kyle Schaefer, Tanner Brown, Gavin Gibson and Ty Fontenot. The Broncos will be hoping for a similar game flow to last year's semifinal that put Cibolo Steele, in front of a large SA friendly crowd, in the lead over Klein Forest for a large part of their matchup. Duncanville on the other hand will know exactly what to expect. They have been here before, won the thing, and have been hungry to defend their title ever since. Their personnel is familiar to everyone around the state of Texas. Texas Tech commit Micah Peavy is their leader on the floor, with fellow seniors PG JaBryant Hill and PF Robert Banks playing a big role in last year's championship. Damon Nicholas is a rising star and starting to turn into a nationally known commodity, and the options off the bench are more talented than many teams can name as a starting 5 (CJ Ford, Zhuric Phelps, and Ronald Holland among others). The depth is there and the championship pedigree is there. It's up to the guys in that locker room to take the final two steps on their quest to land the first repeat in Texas' largest classification since Marcus Smart led Flower Mound Marcus to back to back titles in 2010 and 2011.

Game 2: Dickinson (32-5) vs. Wylie (32-7), 8:30 PM The second semifinal sees two 32-win teams squaring off, one of whom was expected to be here and the other one an unranked surprise entrant in the field. This year's Dickinson team always had the talent to get here, as they feature 3 exceptional players in Tramon Mark, Marcus Williams, and Deuce Guidry in their backcourt, and have plenty of depth themselves with Xzavion Bordelon, Patrick Williams and Keith Cooper holding down their roster. It was just a question of whether they would work out the right formula to get themselves to San Antonio for the first time since 1955. Safe to say they've figured it out under coach Jason Wilson, with the Gators looking in prime position to bring the title back to Houston after the last couple years have gone DFW's way in 6A. In their path to a title stand the Wylie Pirates, making their first ever trip down I-35 to the Alamodome in a year that not many would have picked them to reach the final four. The Pirates are talented and deep at many positions, but a losing streak before district and their relative youth made it seem like they were a year away from reaching their potential. But instead Wylie proved their doubters wrong, getting hot in district and playing their best ball at the time when it really counts as they knocked off No.3 Killeen Ellison in the regional final to get here. Led by PG Eli Taylor's 17 points, Wylie may be the most unlikely team to reach the final four but have embraced the role of underdogs and it was only two ago when Allen came in as an unranked, unknown team and stole the show from Austin Westlake and Katy Tompkins to win the title. Wylie will be telling themselves they can do the same, and they just might if they continue defending in the same vein they have over the past two weeks.

Class 4A - Friday Afternoon

Game 1: Argyle (33-4) vs. Stafford (32-9) Neither of these two teams were favored to reach the 4A final four, but it's not hard to see the recipe that both used to get here. Both teams like to control tempo and play the game at their dictated pace, which can lead to some low scoring games at times. But Argyle will have no qualms about slowing down the game if it's their best route to a first title since 2012, and they almost used their slower play style to upset Silsbee last time they were here in 2017. After losing senior leader Jackson Maupin during the season to injury, the Eagles have rebounded nicely with guys like Grey Goodson, Eli Valentino and Nate Atwood stepping up in his absence. But the real aspect of Argyle's game that makes them dangerous is their elite defense, as they come into the tournament averaging just over 33 points allowed per game. Guys 1 through 5 have bought into coach Russell Perkins' philosophy and they will need all their defensive fortitude to take home gold in a loaded 4A tournament field. Stafford may not have the shiny record or high wattage prospects that their counterparts have in the 4A tourney, but what they have developed that is invaluable to a successful team is the habit of winning close games. Their 4 previous playoff games were won by a total of 15 points combined as the Spartans claimed a wide open region 4 championship. Now they're at state, they will have to rely on guys like Z'Corrian Haynes and Cameron Peters to continue those habits because they will know they're in for a real fight to continue this historic season.

Game 2: Houston Yates (26-4) vs. Oak Cliff Faith Family (24-13) The matchup everyone had circled as their 4A championship game both this year and last year, being played in the semifinal round for the second straight season. There's a lot of momentum behind this Yates team and it's not hard to see why. They have only lost to 1 Texas team this year, with their other 3 coming against national prep schools, and all 4 were before the calendar hit December. Their streak of 21 straight games scoring 100 or more before China Spring "held them" to 75 in the regional semis speaks for itself. Included in their arsenal of weapons are plenty of national prospects such as Rubin Jones, Antwon Norman, Allen Udemadu and Chuks Isitua. The speed they play with will be more than any team other 4A team has seen this year, and it's looking like another virtuoso performance will be needed to knock off the no.1 ranked Lions. But speaking of virtuoso performances against Yates, there's no better candidate to have one than last year's resident wunderkind Trae Clayton, who had a line of 35 and 15 in last year's semifinal win over Yates. And even if Clayton doesn't reach those same heights this year, he's got plenty of backup in the form of Jordan Walsh, who is having another strong year in his own development. Past their pair of super sophs, the Eagles do boast a bevvy of talent in the wings with Mekhi Collins, Isaiah Leblanc and Jacquez Ramey. Their schedule was a tough one in pre-district and their record reflects some early season shakiness due to that gauntlet. But since then Faith Family have found their stride, reeling off 16 wins in a row since a loss to Dallas St. Mark's. If anyone knows how to stop Yates' march to the title, it's these guys.

Class 2A - Friday Morning

Game 1: Martin's Mill (39-0) vs. San Saba (21-8), 8:30 AM Undefeated, no.1 ranked, and without a loss since last year's 55-42 defeat to Gruver in the state semi-finals, Martin's Mill will believe it is their year after some recent appearances at the state tournament with nothing but bronze medals to show. They had some close calls throughout the playoffs but survived to get here with their perfect record intact. They have the shooters to keep pace with any team in the field, and can hurt teams defensively with their strong team defense and charge taking ability. Keep an eye out for Garrett Celsur and Blaine Sigler to be their go-to guys if they are to win the school's first title since 1949. San Saba comes into the tournament with a path to get here and roster makeup that couldn't be further from Martin's Mill's. Sitting with a 21-8 record and a late start thanks to a long run in the football playoffs, the Armadillos are making their first appearance at state in 92(!!!) years. But what they lack in tournament experience, they makeup for in the grit it takes to win close games. Senior Sean O'Keefe, a Tulsa football signee, leads the DIllos who will also look to Riesen Shahan and Logan Glover if they are to pull off another upset and continue their historic run.