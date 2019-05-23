This edition of TexasHoops TV Spotlight takes a look at the all-around team performances of Drive Nation 2022 at the San Antonio Great American Shootout.





TexasHoops TV Team Highlights

Players in the spotlight

As you can see from the video, it's not just the talent that Drive Nation 2022 has assembled, but how well this group of kids plays together. There isn't anyone on the floor for them playing hero ball, and they all enjoy getting their teammates involved in the action. -From an evaluation standpoint, a lot of what this team does well revolves around Keyonte George. George's dynamic scoring ability gives other teams fits and his use of screens to score shows a basketball IQ wise beyond his years. (Premium subscribers can read about George's recruitment and plans for the summer HERE)



-Big man Lee Dort has also arrived at the forefront of many college programs recruiting plans, and has shown himself as an excellent scoring option on the interior for this young team. Dort's soft hands and prowess with his back to the basket means that very few bigs in the state can effectively stop him, regardless of class. His performances over the San Antonio weekend earned him a spot in our TOTW selections.



-While Dort and George have both gotten love on this site over the past two weeks, the most consistent performer for Drive Nation was shooting guard Noah Shelby. Shelby went for 5+ threes in multiple games and shot the ball as well as I've ever seen him, coming up with some timely makes against older competition. Along with St. Mark's teammate Colin Smith, who also enjoyed an impressive weekend, Shelby was at the heart of a 4-0 weekend for Drive.

