TexasHoops TV Spotlight: Drive Nation 2022 shines at SA GASO
This edition of TexasHoops TV Spotlight takes a look at the all-around team performances of Drive Nation 2022 at the San Antonio Great American Shootout.
TexasHoops TV Team Highlights
Players in the spotlight
As you can see from the video, it's not just the talent that Drive Nation 2022 has assembled, but how well this group of kids plays together. There isn't anyone on the floor for them playing hero ball, and they all enjoy getting their teammates involved in the action.
-From an evaluation standpoint, a lot of what this team does well revolves around Keyonte George. George's dynamic scoring ability gives other teams fits and his use of screens to score shows a basketball IQ wise beyond his years. (Premium subscribers can read about George's recruitment and plans for the summer HERE)
-Big man Lee Dort has also arrived at the forefront of many college programs recruiting plans, and has shown himself as an excellent scoring option on the interior for this young team. Dort's soft hands and prowess with his back to the basket means that very few bigs in the state can effectively stop him, regardless of class. His performances over the San Antonio weekend earned him a spot in our TOTW selections.
-While Dort and George have both gotten love on this site over the past two weeks, the most consistent performer for Drive Nation was shooting guard Noah Shelby. Shelby went for 5+ threes in multiple games and shot the ball as well as I've ever seen him, coming up with some timely makes against older competition. Along with St. Mark's teammate Colin Smith, who also enjoyed an impressive weekend, Shelby was at the heart of a 4-0 weekend for Drive.
-Another pair of HS teammates, and defending 4A State champions at that, Trae Clayton and Jordan Walsh both continued their rise with effective weekends impacting the game on both ends. Walsh's length and heart are in full display on the glass, and his offensive game is coming along nicely. Clayton on the other hand is lethal at the high post, where he can hit from the elbow or burst to the rim after a ball-fake.
-Rylan Griffin looks likely to win some slam dunk contests before his HS career ends. He already stands at 6-foot-4 and is probably the bounciest player on the team, and though his offense needs a little polish, Griffin attacking the rim has forced plenty of older players into making a "business decision" to not end up on a poster.