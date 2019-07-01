On this entry of our 2020 TexasHoops rankings analysis, we take a look at some of the most notable stockrisers from the front half of 2019 as several prospects have caused a major shakeup in the rankings.

Full 2020 rankings HERE

2020 Stock Risers

Certain prospects have really upped their game in the past evaluation periods, making it necessary for us to recalibrate our rankings to fit with their new production levels. And after the first half of 2019, here are some of those notable high risers from the rankings update.

Sadaidreine Hall - Sulphur Springs Old Ranking: 109 New Ranking: 35 Analysis: Hall has been uber-productive at both the prep and grassroots level, making his move of 74 spots this year's single largest jump. Hall plays every game with something to prove and has been a walking double-double for Dallas Showtyme this summer.

Jordan Teal - Austin LBJ Old Ranking: 91 New Ranking: 32 Analysis: A rise of 59 spots just goes to show how good and effective LBJ prospect Jordan Teal has been this summer. He is one of the state's premier transition scorers and can control a game at both ends with his nice blend of scoring and defense.





Jalen Williams - Dallas Carter Old Ranking: 111 New Ranking: 56 Analysis: Williams moves up 55 slots into the top-60 thanks to some really impressive performances shooting the ball this spring and summer for Dallas Showtyme. At 6-foot-4 he has good size for a 2-guard and is very crafty around the rim, using euros and other moves to finish his chances.





Malik Henry - Longview Old Ranking: 59 New Ranking: 21 Analysis: Longview native Henry has really come on in 2019, making himself into a dangerous scoring forward with great length. Henry's bouncy playing style has also found several admirers at the college level, as he has pulled in 5 Division 1 offers since the April Live Period.





Other notable risers