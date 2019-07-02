This edition of our 2020 rankings analysis looks at the players who missed the cut in our last set of rankings, only to make impressive jumps into the thick of the updated ranks thanks to impressive play in 2019. You can view the new rankings in full HERE

2020 New Entries

Our latest rankings update saw several new faces jump into the top 100, along with one prospect cracking the TexasHoops top 30. We analyze some of the notable splashes into the rankings below.

Williams

Marcus Williams - Dickinson New Ranking: 28 Analysis: Williams has his high school situation squared away now, and has been electric for Team Harden so far this summer as a talented perimeter scorer. Williams ability to make plays when getting downhill rocket him up to the no.28 spot in 2020, with potentially more room to climb before all is said and done.

Onyema

Ze'Rik Onyema - San Antonio Jay New Ranking: 68 Analysis: Onyema has really impressed TexasHoops staff on the GASO circuit, as an explosive 4 man with a nice scoring game. Onyema can shoot from the outside, but is best on the glass where he is a powerful 2-foot leaper that will explode up for boards and putback jams.





DeAuntre Davis - Chilton New Ranking: 69 Analysis: Davis has been the physical anchor inside all summer for ASAK Elite, and has turned a corner with his scoring ability as he looks comfortable facing up from 15 feet or trying to bruise opponents with his back to the basket. Though Davis may be slightly undersized for more of a traditional big man, his physicality and rebounding motor give him an edge over some of the larger forwards in this class.





Valentin Catt - Orangefield New Ranking: 52 Analysis: Catt serves as one of Houston Defenders' three-pronged interior attack along with Nate Clover and Eddie Lampkin, and has made a name for himself with several triple doubles, including an 18-block performance in the class 3A playoffs with Orangefield.





Selvage

Zechariah Selvage - Cy Lakes New Ranking: 64 Analysis: Selvage only knows one way to play the game, and that is at 100 miles an hour. While slight in stature, Selvage has elite quickness and will light up teams who don't get back in a hurry on transition. He's also showed us consistent scoring and a nice feel for halfcourt point guard play, earning him a jump into the rankings at 64.



Other notable new names