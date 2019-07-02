TexasHoops 2020 Rankings Analysis: New Names & Faces
This edition of our 2020 rankings analysis looks at the players who missed the cut in our last set of rankings, only to make impressive jumps into the thick of the updated ranks thanks to impressive play in 2019.
You can view the new rankings in full HERE
2020 New Entries
Our latest rankings update saw several new faces jump into the top 100, along with one prospect cracking the TexasHoops top 30. We analyze some of the notable splashes into the rankings below.
Marcus Williams - Dickinson
New Ranking: 28
Analysis: Williams has his high school situation squared away now, and has been electric for Team Harden so far this summer as a talented perimeter scorer. Williams ability to make plays when getting downhill rocket him up to the no.28 spot in 2020, with potentially more room to climb before all is said and done.
Ze'Rik Onyema - San Antonio Jay
New Ranking: 68
Analysis: Onyema has really impressed TexasHoops staff on the GASO circuit, as an explosive 4 man with a nice scoring game. Onyema can shoot from the outside, but is best on the glass where he is a powerful 2-foot leaper that will explode up for boards and putback jams.
DeAuntre Davis - Chilton
New Ranking: 69
Analysis: Davis has been the physical anchor inside all summer for ASAK Elite, and has turned a corner with his scoring ability as he looks comfortable facing up from 15 feet or trying to bruise opponents with his back to the basket. Though Davis may be slightly undersized for more of a traditional big man, his physicality and rebounding motor give him an edge over some of the larger forwards in this class.
Valentin Catt - Orangefield
New Ranking: 52
Analysis: Catt serves as one of Houston Defenders' three-pronged interior attack along with Nate Clover and Eddie Lampkin, and has made a name for himself with several triple doubles, including an 18-block performance in the class 3A playoffs with Orangefield.
Zechariah Selvage - Cy Lakes
New Ranking: 64
Analysis: Selvage only knows one way to play the game, and that is at 100 miles an hour. While slight in stature, Selvage has elite quickness and will light up teams who don't get back in a hurry on transition. He's also showed us consistent scoring and a nice feel for halfcourt point guard play, earning him a jump into the rankings at 64.
Other notable new names
61. Nana Antwi-Boasiako - Nacogdoches
79. Reggie Comeaux - Aldine Nimitz
81. Rommel Williams - Katy Mayde Creek
83. Logan Bracamonte - SA Randolph
84. Kevin Mars - Cypress Lakes
88. Grayson Buehler - Houston Memorial
91. German Plotnikov - Spring Creek Academy
97. Edward Trahan - Cypress Creek
99. Tayton Conerway - Burleson Centennial
101. Ja Robertson - Fort Bend Hightower
103. Sherman Brashear - Rockwall
112. Riley McIntyre - Austin Bowie
117. Tige Johnson - San Perlita
118. Cory Canada - Cedar Park