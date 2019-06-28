TexasHoops staff analyzes the new rankings for the 2020 class, taking a look at the updated top 10 with game breakdowns of each of the state’s top prospects.

TexasHoops Top 10

1. Greg Brown Previous ranking: 2 -The no.1 prospect in the class should come as no surprise to anyone, as 5-star forward Greg Brown has staked his claim at the top of 2020 in Texas. The Vandegrift forward has been huge for Texas Titans this year, and is one of the country’s most sought after prospects. Premium subscribers can get all the latest details on Brown’s recruitment with our exclusive interview HERE.

2. Micah Peavy Previous ranking: 4 Analysis: Micah Peavy has had quite the 2019 so far, winning himself a State Championship MVP with Duncanville and stuffing the stat sheet with Nike ProSkills as they clinched a Peach Jam berth. Peavy jumped nearly 40 spots in the latest national rankings and on current evidence that 5th star is not too far away.

3. Johnathan Aku Previous ranking: 6 Analysis: Aku made the leap from an offensively limited rim protecting big into a prospect that can consistently score with his back to the basket. Aku has all the tools to be a gamebreaker on the interior and has been receiving all kinds of power 5 interest so far this year.

4. LJ Cryer Previous ranking: 3 Analysis: Baylor commit Cryer has had an injury riddled 2019, though he does plan to play at next month’s Peach Jam. He drops a spot mainly due to his injury problems along with Aku’s increased production.

5. Tramon Mark Previous ranking: 5 Analysis: Houston bound guard Tramon Mark has lit up several teams on the EYBL with Houston Hoops, and will be one half of an exciting 2020 Cougar backcourt along with no.11 Jamal Shead.

6. Montreal Pena Previous ranking: 10 Analysis: Pena makes the jump from 10 to 6 thanks to his high flying excellence with Texas Titans. Pena has consistently been able to impact games with his length and his skill level on the offensive end has clearly risen.

7. Eddie Lampkin Previous ranking: 15 Analysis: Lampkin makes the leap from 15 all the way up to 7 after some dominant performances so far this spring and summer. The Houston Defenders center has a nice finesse touch to his power game on the block, and can overwhelm opponents with his physicality.

8. Mike Miles Previous ranking: 11 Analysis: Miles has handled point guard duties for Texas Titans with efficiency and precision, operating smoothly in both the halfcourt and in transition. Miles can outmuscle other guards and create his own shot, making him a dangerous prospect as a scoring point guard.

9. Jaquan Scott Previous ranking: 7 Analysis: Scott’s high motor, toughness and excellent rebounding instincts keep him in the top-10, although returning to Mansfield Timberview presents a great opportunity for him to get himself trending back upwards when the prep season returns.