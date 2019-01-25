Texas Hoops Rewind: Lewisville beats Coppell on the road
Coppell - Freshman Keonte George led all scorers with 26 points while draining six three-pointers Tuesday night to help his Lewisville Farmers (21-6, 6-2) squad to a 71-57 win over the Coppell Cowboys (17-11, 7-1). With the victory, the Farmers move within one game of the Cowboys who are the district’s leader in 6-6A.
It was all Lewisville from the beginning till the end and everything went right for the Farmers who suffered a 56-53 home loss to Coppell back in mid-December to tipoff the district season.
George was assisted by junior guard KJ Pruitt who totaled 16, and senior wing O’Cyrus Gritmon added 10.
For the Cowboys, senior point guard Tariq Aman lead the team with 20 points, while junior Dan Igrisan chipped in 12 and senior Carter Kryzak finished with 11.
Lewisville head coach, Brian Miller, WHAT HE SAID...
“It was a good win for our guys and we jumped out on [Coppell] early. We got great energy from our guys and had a great few days of practice. We hit shots which always help in big games like this, but I was very happy with how we played on both ends.”
“We established getting the ball up court and attacking early and it was definitely our strength tonight with our guys sharing the ball and making good passes to open teammates.”
“I thought that we did a pretty good job of taking away Coppell’s strengths and we played hard on defense and made them uncomfortable.”
“We have four games coming up that are on the road and the focus starts tomorrow with having a crisp practice, and control what we can and not worry about anyone else at this point in district.”
What’s next?
The Lewisville Farmers play four of their next six games to close out District 6-6A on the road. The Farmers will face the Tigers of Irving High ( Friday night).
Becoming a top shooter in the class of 2022…
Keyonte George has established himself as a skilled shooter with NBA range. What we saw from George Tuesday night was a poised shooter who moved around tracing the ball on the offensive end, and running off screens to get open. George was guarded closely, but with his 6-foot-3 frame and size allowed him to hit shots over his defenders.
Keep an eye on…
KJ Pruitt is an intriguing prospect that shows versatility to his game. He is a power player that looks to score off penetration and he takes the physical contact. Pruitt also hits the mid-range jumper as he drives and pulls up. He has good skill with the ball in his hands and he will put pressure on the ball defensively.
Unsigned seniors to watch…
Tariq Aman may be small in stature, but he is a tough individual. Aman knows how to run a team and get his teammates involved. He will breakdown the defense and takes contact in traffic where he winds up at the free-throw line. The lefty senior has a nice looking stroke from behind the arc and he doesn’t lack confidence in his game.
O’Cyrus Gritmon is lean and was scoring going to the rim versus the Cowboys. He made a couple of nice moves from the perimeter as he scored off the dribble and was able to get to the free-throw line.