Coppell - Freshman Keonte George led all scorers with 26 points while draining six three-pointers Tuesday night to help his Lewisville Farmers (21-6, 6-2) squad to a 71-57 win over the Coppell Cowboys (17-11, 7-1). With the victory, the Farmers move within one game of the Cowboys who are the district’s leader in 6-6A. It was all Lewisville from the beginning till the end and everything went right for the Farmers who suffered a 56-53 home loss to Coppell back in mid-December to tipoff the district season.

George was assisted by junior guard KJ Pruitt who totaled 16, and senior wing O’Cyrus Gritmon added 10.

For the Cowboys, senior point guard Tariq Aman lead the team with 20 points, while junior Dan Igrisan chipped in 12 and senior Carter Kryzak finished with 11.





Lewisville head coach, Brian Miller, WHAT HE SAID... “It was a good win for our guys and we jumped out on [Coppell] early. We got great energy from our guys and had a great few days of practice. We hit shots which always help in big games like this, but I was very happy with how we played on both ends.” “We established getting the ball up court and attacking early and it was definitely our strength tonight with our guys sharing the ball and making good passes to open teammates.” “I thought that we did a pretty good job of taking away Coppell’s strengths and we played hard on defense and made them uncomfortable.” “We have four games coming up that are on the road and the focus starts tomorrow with having a crisp practice, and control what we can and not worry about anyone else at this point in district.” What’s next? The Lewisville Farmers play four of their next six games to close out District 6-6A on the road. The Farmers will face the Tigers of Irving High ( Friday night).





