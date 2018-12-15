Stars and Stripes: Houston Christian's Ty Archibald hits 7 threes in win
Houston - TexasHoops/GASO’s recruiting analyst Blue Zertuche recaps games from Day One of the Stars and Stripes, hosted by Houston Christian.
Game Recaps
• In the matchup between Houston Episcopal and Universal Academy (Irving), there was a lot of talent on the floor, but the two teams only produced a combined 77 points. The Houston Episcopal Knights took the game 42-35 behind the help of eight different players scoring. DA Houston (class of 2020) was the only player to reach double figures, leading all scorers in points with 10 and Jhari Long, one of the state's top juniors totaled nine points. The Eagles missed on a few point-blank opportunities which led to the Knights victory.
The game was played at a pace that favored the Knights who ran through sets and worked the ball around. The Universal Academy Eagles wanted to play up-tempo and worked from the perimeter, looking to slash to the bucket. Sophomore, Arthur Kaluma scored nine for Universal, while teammate Jaquan Scott added eight.
• In the “Main Event” of the night, the host school, Houston Christian took on St Thomas Episcopal (Houston) and left no doubt who was the better team. Senior guard Ty Archibald drilled seven three-pointers in the 55-48 win and finished 27 points. Senior Will Vail and sophomore Kobe Haynes both tallied 12 points each, while two more sophomores, Noah Kon and Elijah Bernstein dropped in 10 a piece. St Thomas Episcopal’s senior forward, Jadon Routt led all scorers with 24 points.
Other Games
• The Woodlands Christian beat Beaumont Westbrook 47-39, behind 21 points of senior guard, Zack Golaszewski. Senior Stayve Thomas hit 11 points for Westbrook in the loss
• A pair of juniors helped iSchool Academy (Lewisville) take down a close game against Texas Christian (Houston), 47-44. Jonathan Aku and Quevian Adger combined for 33 out of those 47 points scored for iSchool. AustinBenigi led Texas Christian with 17, and Chanse Perkins totaled 11. Frat Mohentan chipped in with 10 of his own.