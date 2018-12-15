• In the matchup between Houston Episcopal and Universal Academy (Irving), there was a lot of talent on the floor, but the two teams only produced a combined 77 points. The Houston Episcopal Knights took the game 42-35 behind the help of eight different players scoring. DA Houston (class of 2020) was the only player to reach double figures, leading all scorers in points with 10 and Jhari Long, one of the state's top juniors totaled nine points. The Eagles missed on a few point-blank opportunities which led to the Knights victory.

The game was played at a pace that favored the Knights who ran through sets and worked the ball around. The Universal Academy Eagles wanted to play up-tempo and worked from the perimeter, looking to slash to the bucket. Sophomore, Arthur Kaluma scored nine for Universal, while teammate Jaquan Scott added eight.

• In the “Main Event” of the night, the host school, Houston Christian took on St Thomas Episcopal (Houston) and left no doubt who was the better team. Senior guard Ty Archibald drilled seven three-pointers in the 55-48 win and finished 27 points. Senior Will Vail and sophomore Kobe Haynes both tallied 12 points each, while two more sophomores, Noah Kon and Elijah Bernstein dropped in 10 a piece. St Thomas Episcopal’s senior forward, Jadon Routt led all scorers with 24 points.