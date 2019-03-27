We’re back with more takeaways from the University Sports Spring Preview, featuring a high level matchup between two elite underclassmen and more top performers from the past weekend in Houston.

Griggs lives up to the hype

In high level games, it’s important for a team’s star player to produce. But when the player in question is a grade below the rest of the guys on the floor, it becomes all the more impressive when he puts the team on his back to grind out a win; which is exactly what Bryce Griggs did for Team Harden 16u on Saturday. Going up against a loaded Houston Defenders team featuring some of the best 2021 talent in the city, Griggs went out and dropped 32 in an OT win to cement his status as one of the top freshmen in the state. Admittedly this was my first time seeing him in a live setting, but in grading his performance he comfortably exceeded the expectations that the hype has placed on him. His ability to beat his man and get into his pull-up is way ahead of where it should be for a freshman, and his craft to avoid defenders on the drive is top drawer. When Defenders got physical with him, he turned his game up another level to see the game out. There are plenty of talented freshmen in Texas, but for my money Griggs is the best scorer at this point in time.

Punch is a name to know in 2021

Punch

Patrick Punch is the type of player that every 16u team in the state would take on their team in a heartbeat. The Aldine Eisenhower product was flying around making plays on both ends of the floor on Saturday, forcing turnovers, grabbing boards and showcasing a pure jumper on offense. His late steal/layup to cut the Defenders’ deficit to 1 late in the overtime period was just another example of good things happening when he’s around the ball. Additionally, he showed the shooting stroke required of modern wings with a pair of triples in the second half. Punch sits at No.35 in our initial class of 2021 rankings and will have plenty of opportunities to start a climb this summer.

Elliott continues his rise in 2020

Elijah Elliott’s main strength in my eyes has always been his ability to break down defenders with great handles and quickness to create his own or a teammate’s shot. He was up to his usual tricks on Saturday, but what really impressed me was his shot-making ability from the outside. Hyperfuse used good ball movement to run out to an early 23-7 lead in their game with FAM Elite, with Elliott the main scoring outlet including a pair of makes from deep. His shot selection could still use some work but that will come with age for a player at this level. Even when taking tough shots, he’s still skilled enough to make them when his team needs a bucket. If he can take that next step in his game as a scoring PG, the guard rankings for Houston with need a serious re-examination.

Other notable performers