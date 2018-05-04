TexasHoops analyst Lyndon Cook saw plenty of talent over the Live Period weekend, and is back to offer his take on 5 players that stuffed the stat sheet last weekend.

Sam Champlin - HD Toros Elite In a game that prioritizes guards who can shoot it, Champlin really made a case for himself as a college-ready shooter. Champlin was on fire nearly all weekend with games of 5 and 6 makes from long range to his name. Champlin is not just a spot shooter either, using screens well and pulling up for 3 on several occasions. He also showed a good eye for a pass once defenses try to run him off the line and created a lot of offense for Toros his weekend.

Jaquan Scott - Houston Hoops 16u Scott was a revelation in the frontcourt this season for Mansfield Timberview and again looked like one of the best 4-men in the 2020 class during the Live Period GASO. Scott was a monster on the glass and very active on defense, also showing his ability to run the floor and finish with authority. His offensive game showed some nice polish and his bounce is next-level worthy. Scott already was sitting on offers from the likes of UCF and UNLV- and his strong play led to UTEP extending him an offer over the weekend.

Mark Leslie - BMM 17u Elite While for the most part BMM’s two headliners (Caleb Lohner and Quevian Adger) take top billing for the team, combo guard MJ Leslie has caught my eye over the past month with his exceptional shooting ability. Leslie is a zone buster and will step into his shot with confidence. The Denton Braswell product has had several big performances this month and is always a good bet to knock down several threes a game. Leslie is a great piece for an exciting young BMM group and will be yet another DFW area shooter that coaches will have to take note of.

Deaunte Lee - Dallas Showtyme Lee has been in blistering scoring form during the Live Period, with multiple 20-plus point games under his belt over the past two weekends. His over-the-top shooting stroke is a little unorthodox, but he gets it off quick with a high release. Lee can be absolutely lethal with his feet set and also showed the ability to head fake and hit the pull up from 15. Lee picked up a pair of Southland offers from UT-RGV and Lamar during the Live Period, and can expect more on the way if he keeps up his current play.