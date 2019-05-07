The first Live Period of the grassroots circuit has come and gone, but the 2019 summer of hoops has just started to pick up speed. The first Great American Shoot-Out after the April Live Period will take place in San Antonio, with several big name teams making the trip for some high level competition. We look ahead to some of the best matchups from throughout the weekend, with player previews to follow over the next few days.



Breaking down the field

The field at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex (where the NBA Division will be housed) is absolutely loaded to the brim with prospects. Drive Nation's stacked 2022 group will be in the building, along with UAA circuit regulars Texas Hardwork. 3D Empire, JL3 Elite, Houston FAM Elite, Houston Superstars, HD Toros, Next Level Raiders, SA Hoops Elite, ASAK, Yes II Success, among others will be in attendance. There are some serious big time matchups in all age groups, so this weekend will be one not to miss.



Matchups to Watch