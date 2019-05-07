San Antonio GASO Preview: What to Watch For
The first Live Period of the grassroots circuit has come and gone, but the 2019 summer of hoops has just started to pick up speed. The first Great American Shoot-Out after the April Live Period will take place in San Antonio, with several big name teams making the trip for some high level competition. We look ahead to some of the best matchups from throughout the weekend, with player previews to follow over the next few days.
Breaking down the field
The field at the Mission Concepcion Sports Complex (where the NBA Division will be housed) is absolutely loaded to the brim with prospects. Drive Nation's stacked 2022 group will be in the building, along with UAA circuit regulars Texas Hardwork. 3D Empire, JL3 Elite, Houston FAM Elite, Houston Superstars, HD Toros, Next Level Raiders, SA Hoops Elite, ASAK, Yes II Success, among others will be in attendance. There are some serious big time matchups in all age groups, so this weekend will be one not to miss.
Matchups to Watch
*All listed games will be played at Mission Concepcion unless otherwise noted
Friday Night Pool Play:
SABO Gold vs. Next Level Raiders Elite, 6:30 PM
Texas Hardwork UAA-Smith vs. SA Finest 2020, 6:30 PM
SA Mustangs 2020 vs. Texas Huskies 2020, 7:40 PM
NESA Impact vs. PB Nation YIIS 16u, 8:50 PM
San Antonio Dynasty vs. Austin New Era 17u, 8:50 PM
San Antonio Strykers vs. RTX Hoops Red 2020, 8:50 PM
Saturday Pool Play:
HD Toros Elite vs. Spring Creek Academy, 9:00 AM
3D Empire vs. Texas Hardwork UAA-Smith, 9:00 AM
Next Level Raiders Black vs. CyFair Elite Enoch 16u, 10:10 AM
SA Hoops Elite 2020 vs. Drive Nation-Shelby, 10:10 AM
Urban ASAK 17u vs. Houston FAM Elite, 10:10 AM
UC Hoops Gold vs. Vipers Academy Elite, 10:10 AM
Texas Hardwork UAA-Nunez vs. JL3 Austin, 11:20 AM
Centex Attack Parish vs. JL3 Law, 11:20 AM
HD Toros Elite vs. Houston Superstars, 12:30 PM
G.A.T.A. vs. Drive Nation-Shelby, 12:30 PM
Texas Tigers vs. Urban ASAK 16u, 1:40 PM
Strength N Motion vs. Apex Predators, 2:50 PM
Urban ASAK 17u vs. JL3 Law, 2:50 PM
Centex Attack Parish vs. Texas Hardwork UAA-Jackson, 2:50 PM
ATX Future 17u vs. HTX Elite, 4:00 PM
ATX Knights 17u vs. Valley Rebels Elite, 4:00 PM
PB Nation YIIS 16u vs. BC Elite, 4:00 PM
San Antonio Huskies vs. Select One, 5:10 PM
RTX Hoops Red 2020 vs. Shadow Creek Shooting Stars, 5:10 PM
**AT 6:20 PM ALL COURTS WILL GO TO BRACKET PLAY**