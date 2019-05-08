A look at 4 players that TexasHoops.com suspects could have a breakout weekend at the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out.

4 Players to Watch in SA

Villarreal

Cristobal Villarreal - FAOT Allstars - 2022 Villarreal has shown himself to be a more than capable sniper from the past two Great American Shootouts, including a 34 point game in the Tip-Off event in Houston. His three point shooting ability has put him on our radar as a freshman, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can continue to replicate that form throughout another weekend.

JaSean Jackson - Texas Hardwork UAA - 2021 Jackson leads a stellar 16u bunch from Texas Hardwork, and hasn’t lost a step from making it to the 5A title game in the high school season. I saw Jackson excel again as a shot making perimeter player last month at the Complete 94’, and expect another similar outing from him this weekend.

Hart

Tom Hart III - PB Nation YIIS 16u - 2021 Hart came through our Houston GASO event and made a name for himself on the defensive end where he was the definition of an impact player; playing a huge role in YIIS’s title win last month. We’ll be looking for him to showcase some more offensive prowess this weekend to really stamp his authority on the SA GASO. He has the tools in his bag and the teammates to get the most out of his game.

Wood