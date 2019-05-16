TexasHoops writer Lyndon Cook analyzes the games of more standouts from the San Antonio GASO.

Ayomide

Sam Ayomide - PB Nation 16u - Texas Christian - 2021 Ayomide has always looked the part of a next level rim protector, standing at 6-foot-11 with a college ready frame. This weekend he was impressive yet again, even showing some offensive polish and improved instincts around the glass for putbacks. He’s a huge threat as the roll-man in pick and roll situations, and will simply move smaller defenders to score in the post.

Troutman

John Troutman - Houston FAM Elite - Houston Stratford - 2020 Troutman is a shooter without a conscience, able to make deep shots even with a hand in his face. Troutman impressed me most with his ability to catch and shoot from just about anywhere on the perimeter, and has a nice shot-fake counter to allow him to drive. FAM’s undefeated weekend had Troutman’s fingerprints all over it thanks to his deadeye shooting.

Amboree

Cameron Amboree - JL3 16u - Richmond Foster - 2022 While there are lots of big names on JL3 16u’s roster, it was Cameron Amboree that came up with the spark for them Sunday in bracket play versus HD Toros. His insertion into the lineup in the second half got JL3 back into the game, as he knocked down 4 threes to haul his team to within a possession of a win. Amboree gets his shot off quick with precision, and played with a chip on his shoulder against 2020 competition. He will be one to keep an eye on for the future.

Garcia

Kevin Garcia - Texas Hardwork UAA - Laredo Martin - 2022 Garza made lots of positives happen for Hardwork’s 15u team, showing he can score and assist well from the block. He will take charges on the defensive end and showed a nice jumper from the short corner. While the guards of Hardwork generally take most of the plaudits, Garza made a lasting impression on TexasHoops staff.

Schaefer