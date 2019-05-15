For our first part of player analysis coverage from the weekend, we look at some 2019 players that stood out during the San Antonio GASO.

Galvan

Daunte Galvan - Vipers Academy Elite - PSJA North Galvan caught the eye this weekend with his shot making ability, consistently knocking down his jumper from mid-range and the three. While driving isn’t his best game, he still showed the ability to break down one defender and get into his pull up or kick to shooters. Galvan also showed nice court vision and passing instincts in the open floor to create for teammates as he led the Vipers to a runner up finish in the NBA Black Championship bracket.

Gonzalez

Luis Gonzalez - Urban ASAK - East View Gonzalez didn’t hit the scoring numbers that he did two weekends ago at the Live Period GASO, but was still efficient as a hard nosed driver and got to the FT line with regularity. Gonzalez played a key role in ASAK’s championship, and with the inquiries about him from the college level growing in number, has a good chance of making it to the next level if he keeps up his scoring.

Washington

Jay Washington - Houston Superstars - Pearland While Superstars were left disappointed on the weekend after falling to CC Blue Devils in bracket play at the buzzer, point guard Jay Washington did have some standout performances during the weekend slate of games. The Pearland PG is super quick in the open court and has aggressive on defense, making him a constant threat to score/create in transition. I’ve seen him go off for 25+ earlier on the circuit so scoring is not an issue, even though this weekend he took on more of a delivery man role for Superstars’ bigs.

