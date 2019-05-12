Day 2 of the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out brought about many talking points from a full day's worth of competitive matchups. Our analyst Lyndon Cook breaks down some of his biggest takeaways from moving day as bracket play starts to heat up.



Keyonte George strengthens case for no.1 in 2022

Granted we're still several months from putting out 2022 rankings, but Keyonte George's performances this weekend have been nothing short of electric. The Lewisville product's frame is starting to fill out, he's playing with a business-like maturity, and most importantly of all George is producing on the offensive end when the ball is in his hands. While there are other strong contenders in the class (namely Bryce Griggs and Drive Nation teammates Colin Smith and Lee Dort), George has shown time and time again that he can score at high volume and high efficiency. Drive Nation 2022 went 3-0 against 17u competition on Saturday, with the backcourt of George and Noah Shelby at the heart of that success. The race for no.1 still has lots of yards to be run, but right now it seems George is at the front of the pack.



Javier Francis is starting to make moves in 2021

Francis

While JL3 16u struggled for consistency on the offensive end on Saturday, Javier Francis really caught the eye at the forward spot, absolutely owning the glass in both games I saw of his. Francis is a meat-and-potatoes big with a great motor and long arms, and a perfect fit as a rim running shot blocker. In one stretch of their game with Hardwork, Francis got a pair of offensive boards then an and-1 on one possession, then blocked 3 shots when the ball went to the other end of the floor. The offensive side of his game still has a ways to go, but Francis has the base intangibles to be a dynamic college prospect.



Young talent is the theme of the weekend

Ramirez

The 2022 class has already shown itself to be supremely talented in just a few months of circuit ball, with groups like 3D Empire, Texas Hardwork, Drive Nation and JL3 all bringing stacked squads to San Antonio this weekend. And while the big names have stood out in the media, I don't think the sheer depth of talent has been recognized just yet across the state. Drive Nation rolls 9 guys in that all have the potential to be something special. Nazir Brown, Ryan Agarwal, Anthony Black, and (this weekend especially) Terrance Ramirez can all go get buckets for 3D Empire. Vince Iwuchukwu looks like a top 5 player for Texas Hardwork, and teammate Trey Blackmore is building himself a strong reputation in 2022. JL3 brings in guys like Amaree Abrams, Jordan Williams, and Nehikare Igiehon that can dominate games against 2020 kids. This class has the potential to be one of the best ever in the state of Texas, that much is clear.



Stray Observations

Butts

-Houston FAM Elite had a strong day, posting a 3-0 record on the back of hot shooting from Evan Butts and Dylan Miles. When Miles gets in the zone from outside he's hard to contain, and I've been really impressed by Butts' ability to impact the game with his dynamism from the off-guard spot.



Moore

-Ze'Rik Onyema and Jaden Moore have both been in excellent form for HD Toros Elite, showing off some bounce with a few bodybag dunks this weekend. Moore is starting to unlock some of his potential, and more consistency shooting the ball would only see his stock rise even further.



#SanAntonioGASO: @_ryan_15_ goes the length of the floor to hit a tough runner at the buzzer to get Blue Devils to the next round at Houston Superstars’ expense #TexasHoopsGASO #TexasHoopsTV pic.twitter.com/1OwKmoJrxT — TexasHoops/GASO (@TexasHoopsGASO) May 12, 2019

-Ryan Nurenberg had the play of the day for Blue Devils as they knocked off Houston Superstars in bracket play late Saturday night. Nurenberg loves the spin move on the drive and zips all over the court at breakneck pace, showing he can get to the rim and finish against Superstars' size on the interior.



Gibson