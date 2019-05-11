With one night of the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out in the books, TexasHoops.com writer Mark McKee recaps some of the top games from night 1 of the SA GASO.

DeLeon

FAOT All-Stars 78 Titans Boys Basketball 54 FAOT All-Stars ran away with the Titans boys 78-54. Chris Villarreal (SA McCollum 2022) was unconscious in the first half knocking down six treys for the FAOT All-Stars. Julian DeLeon (SA East Central 2020) led FAOT with 27 points and four 3-pointers himself. Villarreal finished the game with 20 points. The contest was never in doubt, as both teams attempted to give full-court pressure. Villarreal and DeLeon had little trouble with the pressure.

Ramos

Next Level Raiders Elite 71 SABO 60 The Next Level Raiders led throughout defeating SABO 71-60. Gavino Ramos (Antonian College Prep 2021) had a nice performance coming away 27 points for the victorious Next Level Raiders. Shane Johnson was the only other Raider in double figures with 10 points. The play of the game was turned in by Logan Bracamonte (SA Randolph 2020) of SABO. Late in the second half, Bracamonte drove the lane and came away with a two-handed poster flush over a shocked Tysen Rodgers. Bracamonte showed little emotion as he sprinted back down court. Incarnate Word and UT Dallas have contacted Bracamonte and interest in the young man. Incarnate Word also has their eyes on Ramos.

Johnson