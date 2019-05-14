San Antonio GASO: Championship Game Box Scores
We look back at champions from the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out with box scores from the main title games in he NBA and NCAA divisions.
NBA Green Championship
|Toros Player
|Points
|GATA Player
|Points
|
Jalen Mangum
|
22
|
Devin Williams
|
15
|
Avery Eugster
|
14
|
Josh Pump
|
7
|
Kyle Castille
|
12
|
Gabe Rayer
|
6
|
Kino Thompson
|
10
|
Sam Lacy
|
5
|
Isaiah Valdez
|
8
|
Austin Hale
|
4
|
Jaden Moore
|
6
|
Bryce Jefferson
|
4
|
Lowell Williams
|
4
|
Luke Wagner
|
4
|
Ze’Rik Onyema
|
2
NBA Blue Championship
|NLR Player
|Points
|PB Player
|Points
|
Gavino Ramos
|
25
|
Tom Hart
|
12
|
Nate Kunkel
|
7
|
Bryon Armstrong
|
10
|
Jordyn Arnette
|
7
|
Sam Ayomide
|
7
|
Dalen Whitlock
|
6
|
John Massie
|
7
|
Tysen Rodgers
|
6
|
Cam Morrison
|
5
|
Jason Osonma
|
4
|
Corey Jackson
|
3
|
Shane Johnson
|
4
|
Jaythan Jackson
|
3
|
Romey Morris
|
3
|
NBA Black Championship
|3D Player
|Points
|Vipers Player
|Points
|
Terrance Ramirez
|
31
|
Daunte Galvan
|
18
|
Eli Valentino
|
12
|
Michael Arellano
|
14
|
Nazir Brown
|
12
|
Tige Johnson
|
12
|
Anthony Black
|
6
|
Angel Salinas
|
7
|
Ryan Agarwal
|
6
|
Bobby Espericueta
|
5
|
Zane Hicke
|
2
|
Austin Garza
|
2
|
John Carranco
|
2
NBA Red Championship
|FAM Player
|Points
|DM Player
|Points
|
Dylan Miles
|
17
|
Obi Onyia
|
15
|
Grayson Buehler
|
15
|
Beau Becker
|
14
|
Edward Trahan IV
|
13
|
Eduardo Andre
|
14
|
Malik Nash
|
11
|
Jalen Griffin
|
13
|
John Troutman
|
9
|
Lamont Everd
|
12
|
Evan Butts
|
8
|
Ozzy Henry
|
7
|
Kellen Amos
|
4
|
Torian Harris
|
3
|
Dylen Scales
|
2
|
Kalvin Sleeman
|
2
NBA White Championship
*Urban ASAK won White Bracket Championship via forfeit
NCAA Championship I
|Defenders Player
|Points
|Drive Player
|Points
|
Cade Holzman
|
19
|
Ron Holland
|
37
|
Seth Ford
|
15
|
Payton Chism
|
12
|
Durand Hill
|
12
|
Jakobe Walter
|
8
|
Tristan Thomas
|
12
|
Zach Fluellen
|
6
|
Thomas Oates
|
9
|
Jacovey Campbell
|
5
|
Jordan Carpenter
|
4
|
KJ Lewis
|
4
|
Conner Cox
|
2
|
RJ Jones
|
4
|
Trenton Jackson
|
2
|
William Agnew
|
2
NCAA Championship II
|Upside Player
|Points
|CTX Player
|Points
|
Mason McBride
|
20
|
Matthew Pennington
|
25
|
Drew Calderon
|
18
|
Michael Sickles
|
16
|
CJ Jackson
|
12
|
Brandon Phuckett
|
12
|
Brayden Wright
|
8
|
Nate Daniel
|
3
|
Jared Viesca
|
5
|
Aiden Bailey
|
2
|
Kolby Williams
|
2
|
Wyatt Engel
|
1