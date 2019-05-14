News More News
San Antonio GASO: Championship Game Box Scores

Lyndon Cook • TexasHoops.com
We look back at champions from the San Antonio Great American Shoot-Out with box scores from the main title games in he NBA and NCAA divisions.

NBA Green Championship 

HD Toros
HD Toros 77 GATA Elite 47
Toros Player Points GATA Player Points

Jalen Mangum

22

Devin Williams

15

Avery Eugster

14

Josh Pump

7

Kyle Castille

12

Gabe Rayer

6

Kino Thompson

10

Sam Lacy

5

Isaiah Valdez

8

Austin Hale

4

Jaden Moore

6

Bryce Jefferson

4

Lowell Williams

4

Luke Wagner

4

Ze’Rik Onyema

2

NBA Blue Championship 

Next Level Raiders Elite
Next Level Raiders 64 PB Nation 16u 49
NLR Player  Points  PB Player Points

Gavino Ramos

25

Tom Hart

12

Nate Kunkel

7

Bryon Armstrong

10

Jordyn Arnette

7

Sam Ayomide

7

Dalen Whitlock

6

John Massie

7

Tysen Rodgers

6

Cam Morrison

5

Jason Osonma

4

Corey Jackson

3

Shane Johnson

4

Jaythan Jackson

3

Romey Morris

3


NBA Black Championship 

3D Empire
3D Empire 69 Vipers Academy 60
3D Player Points Vipers Player Points

Terrance Ramirez

31

Daunte Galvan

18

Eli Valentino

12

Michael Arellano

14

Nazir Brown

12

Tige Johnson

12

Anthony Black

6

Angel Salinas

7

Ryan Agarwal

6

Bobby Espericueta

5

Zane Hicke

2

Austin Garza

2

John Carranco

2

NBA Red Championship 

Houston FAM Elite
Houston FAM Elite 82 Dallas Mustangs 78
FAM Player Points DM Player Points 

Dylan Miles

17

Obi Onyia

15

Grayson Buehler

15

Beau Becker

14

Edward Trahan IV

13

Eduardo Andre

14

Malik Nash

11

Jalen Griffin

13

John Troutman

9

Lamont Everd

12

Evan Butts

8

Ozzy Henry

7

Kellen Amos

4

Torian Harris

3

Dylen Scales

2

Kalvin Sleeman

2

NBA White Championship

Urban ASAK

*Urban ASAK won White Bracket Championship via forfeit

NCAA Championship I

Austin Defenders 2021 Premier Bell
Austin Defenders Premier Bell 67 Drive Nation 2023 66
Defenders Player Points Drive Player Points 

Cade Holzman

19

Ron Holland

37

Seth Ford

15

Payton Chism

12

Durand Hill

12

Jakobe Walter

8

Tristan Thomas

12

Zach Fluellen

6

Thomas Oates

9

Jacovey Campbell

5

Jordan Carpenter

4

KJ Lewis

4

Conner Cox

2

RJ Jones

4

Trenton Jackson

2

William Agnew

2

NCAA Championship II

McBride
Upside Athletics 67 Centex Attack-Dewitty 59
Upside Player Points CTX Player Points

Mason McBride

20

Matthew Pennington

25

Drew Calderon

18

Michael Sickles

16

CJ Jackson

12

Brandon Phuckett

12

Brayden Wright

8

Nate Daniel

3

Jared Viesca

5

Aiden Bailey

2

Kolby Williams

2

Wyatt Engel

1
