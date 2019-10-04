



San Antonio Cornerstone Christian 87 Lewisville 75:

This might have been the premier game of the San Antonio GASO. Lewisville came into the contest as one of the elite teams in the state, after their impressive overtime win over Duncanville two weeks ago. Cornerstone is nationally ranked and showed why winning a hard-fought victory 87-75.

The Cornerstone squad is multi-talented top to bottom and will be a force to be reckoned with nationwide. The starting line-up is a who’s who from all over the Texas. Elijah Wood (2020) is a 6’5” combo guard from Bethesda, Maryland, who has committed to Rhode Island. The talented Christian Green comes in from Plano West. The 6’6” guard is being hotly pursued by several colleges. Austin Nunez (2022) has UTSA, Memphis, TCU, Texas, A&M, Wake Forest and Baylor after his skills. Inside, 6’8” Jordan Wood (2020), provides strength after transferring in from San Antonio Brandeis. Coming off the bench are Nathan Bledsoe (2022) out of Boerne Champion, and Caleb Gaston (2022) played for San Antonio MacArthur.

One of Cornerstone’s main man is Tre White (2022) by way of Little Elm, Texas and Milwaukee Washington High School in Wisconsin. White has committed to the University of Kansas and has all the skills needed to become a high school All-American.

Lewisville’s team is all home grown, but strong none the less, paced by all-world Keyonte George (2022). The Farmers are tough inside and call on the services of 6’6” AJ White to do the heavy lifting. At point guard is the high flyer 6’3” KJ Pruitt (2020) and 5’11” Kylin Green (2021). Along with 5’11” Xavier Gaffney (2021), the Farmers will provide plenty of firepower for the Maroon and Gray. With this much talent the game didn’t disappoint. Fans surrounded the court creating an electric atmosphere. The contest quickly turned into a duel between Cornerstone’s Tre White and the Farmer’s Keyonte George. The two sensational sophomores showed off their incredible skills almost effortlessly. White finished the day with 38 points and seven dunks. George countered with 35 points and seven treys. After Lewisville pulled within two points at 50-48, George went to the bench with a thumb injury. When he re-entered the contest, the game was already out of hand, as the Farmers trailed 67-53. Austin Nunez and Christian Green managed 12 points apiece for Cornerstone and Elijah Wood added 9 points. Lewisville struggled without the George on the court, but did manage to survive with Pruitt’s 9 points and OC Girtmon’s 10 points. AJ White showed improvement over his play two weeks ago in Duncanville and he was a major factor inside for the Farmers. White finished the game with eight points.

Note that 6’10” Jerrell Colbert (2021) from San Antonio Cornerstone was on his visit to Oklahoma.



