The North Shore Mustangs (27-2) play for the 21-6A District Championship Friday night, as they host the Beaumont United Timberwolves (21-6). This is a highly anticipated rematch game between two of the top teams in the state. The Mustangs and the Timberwolves hold identical district records at 11-1.

Sam Benitez is in his first year at the helm at North Shore and had the Mustangs ranked as the No.1 team in the state. After Coach Benitez’s crew fell to Beaumont United 69-59 in their first district meeting, the Mustangs fell from the top spot and currently land at No.4 in the latest T.A.B.C. rankings. United’s one loss came against Beaumont Westbrook, who beat the Timberwolves by three-points, 57-54, prior to the Christmas Break.



courtesy photo of Juan Deleon

The 2019 North Shore team has a lot to live up to with football team winning the state championship back in December. “We feel the pressure, but we definitely feel like we are up to the challenge,” Benitez commented. “Defense is the backbone of our team, we give a lot of different looks on the full-court and our defense really creates our offense. We have a lot of interchangeable parts and can play fast or slow.” Offensively, North Shore spreads the ball around and Coach Benitez emphasized that the player's totals are limited because he plays ten kids each game. “The scoring really gets spread out, we don’t rely on just one or two kids.”

So far this season North Shore has played a tough schedule that should prove valuable as they began their march through Region III. The Mustangs other loss was to Fort Bend Elkins (25-7) 56-55, but beat Beaumont United in pre-district 45-35, Houston Sam Houston (24-5) 48-47, and Cinco Ranch (24-5) 58-53. In looking at how the playoffs a shaping up in Region III, you have to consider North Shore as one of the favorites. Other schools ranked in the recent Top 25 by the T.A.B.C. from Region III include Morton Ranch, Summer Creek, Dickinson, Ft. Bend Elkins, Beaumont United and Houston Sam Houston. In order to advance out of this region, there’s a good chance you’ll be playing North Shore along the way.

Tradition Continues…

North Shore has had a long history of success on the basketball court for over 20 years, dating back to their three previous trips to the U.I.L. State Tournament. In 2014, David Green, who is currently Beaumont United’s head coach, was also the head coach of the Mustangs that won the state championship. The Mustangs were led by 6-foot-3 Kerwin Roach and 6-foot-5 Jarry Foster. Coach Green is currently in his first year at Beaumont United, making Friday nights game even more interesting.

Randy Weisinger guided North Shore to state twice in 1991 and again in 1997. Fred Rugley (6-foot-6) led the Mustangs to the state title game, losing to Dallas Kimball 64-53 in 1997 and 6-foot-6 Joe Stephens was the star of the ’91 squad that couldn’t overcome Duncanville in the finals. Coach Benitez feels the strong winning tradition on the basketball court and the football field builds a strong sense of pride in the Mustangs community.

What they said…

Coach Benitez comes from a rich tradition himself having played for the legendary Boyce Honea of Houston Milby. “He was coming to my basketball camp when he was seven or eight years old,” said Coach Honea. “He had about every skill you could imagine.” While playing for the Milby Buffaloes, Benitez was a hard-nosed point guard, who paced his team to regionals his junior and senior seasons. Coach Benitez freshman coach at Milby was none other than Coach Jim Duffer, who later won a state championship with the Buffaloes in 2004. Coach Benitez was fortunate to have been on the 2004 coaching staff at Milby with Coach Duffer. He also worked for two different head coaches while serving as an assistant at North Shore. First, under Coach Joe Price and later Coach David Green. In 2013 Benitez experienced his first head job at Cypress-Springs. After five years with the Panthers, Coach Benitez had the opportunity to return to North Shore. “It was very exciting, it was like coming home,” said Benitez.

Coach Duffer commented on the fine job coaching his former pupil is doing with the Mustangs saying, “He’s done a tremendous job with a team that really has no highly recruited players. They’re one of the top defensive teams in Houston for sure. I’m proud of what Coach Benitez has accomplished.”

Key performers for the Mustangs...

Jalen Means (7.0/5.0/ 3 blocks) Means has a number of JC’s looking at him.

Bruce Scott (10.0/4.0) is one of the top three-point shooters in the state hitting 50% from the arch and 87% from the foul line.

Keiman Capers (10.0/6.0) in a four-year letterman and considered the “Rock of the Team” by coach Benitez. He has several Division 2 schools looking at him as well as NAIA schools. Joshua Cooper (7.0/3.0/3 assist) has proven to be a very valuable asset with his explosiveness and ball-handling. K.J. Smith (6.0/8.0) is somewhat of a wild card having exploded for 25 points against Waxahachie earlier this year. Oriekoso Egbule is a defensive stopper with quickness and speed. Randy Woodard (6.0) has multiple skills and a valuable defender as well as running the high-low set on offense.