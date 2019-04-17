San Antonio Brennan’s Jacari Sanders had one of the more intriguing recruitments in the 2019 class, but decided on his destination a few weeks ago to sign his LOI with Southern New Hampshire. We spoke with Sanders about his decision, and got an inside look on what he’s doing to prepare for his role at the next level.

Sanders picked SNHU over the likes of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Howard, Incarnate Word, Our Lady of the Lake, South Plains, UT-Permian Basin and UT-Tyler, opting for a far out-of-state option to continue his career. He gave his reasons for signing to be a Penman, saying: “They (coaches) were very involved with the recruiting process. Also my visit set it off for me as well, they were welcoming and the players and I created a bond In the span of two days.”