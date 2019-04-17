Recruiting Rewind: Sanders signs with SNHU
San Antonio Brennan’s Jacari Sanders had one of the more intriguing recruitments in the 2019 class, but decided on his destination a few weeks ago to sign his LOI with Southern New Hampshire. We spoke with Sanders about his decision, and got an inside look on what he’s doing to prepare for his role at the next level.
Sanders picked SNHU over the likes of Arkansas-Fort Smith, Howard, Incarnate Word, Our Lady of the Lake, South Plains, UT-Permian Basin and UT-Tyler, opting for a far out-of-state option to continue his career. He gave his reasons for signing to be a Penman, saying:
“They (coaches) were very involved with the recruiting process. Also my visit set it off for me as well, they were welcoming and the players and I created a bond In the span of two days.”
Sanders also opened up about what he needs to do to be successful at that level, and what he’s been working on in preparation.
“Honestly just playing my game with a fast tempo and trusting me to make the right plays with or without the ball,” Sanders said. “Gaining weight and building muscle are the two key factors for me. Also being able to knock down transition 3’s more consistently and making the right reads off of pick and rolls.”
SNHU will be getting a player that can score consistently with one of the best mid-range games in his class. Sanders, the no. 46 prospect in the latest 2019 rankings, represents another top-50 unsigned senior off the board as we approach the final Live Period for the 2019 class.