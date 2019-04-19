One of the first top-50 players off the board in the 2020 class, Shallowater’s Jalen Brattain announced his commitment to Lubbock Christian last week. We spoke to Brattain about his decision, and the aspects of his game he’s looking to improve going into his senior year.

“I really like the coaching staff and the program they are running at LCU, it seems like a great fit for me as far as basketball goes and school. LCU was the first to offer and actually believe in what I’m capable of and I can see myself playing a big role on the team eventually.”

Brattain picked LCU over the likes of Dallas Baptist, Northern Arizona, Princeton, Sam Houston State, Tarleton State, UTSA, Texas Tech, UT-Permian Basin and a few others, all of whom showed significant interest over the past year.

Lubbock Christian was the first school to offer Brattain last month, and moved swiftly to get a commitment from the no.43 player in the 2020 class. The former Seminole player listed off parts of his game he’s been working on for the next level, saying:

“I’m just going to focus on getting my 3 point shot automatic and improving my ball handling, while also getting in the weight room and get bigger.”

While he hasn’t discussed a particular role with the coaching staff, Brattain seems ready to embrace the challenges of the Lone Star Conference, as he said the coaches, “Know I’m a versatile player who can do whatever they need me to.”