Tomball Concordia Lutheran combo guard Pierce Hellums is gearing up for two visits and may be ready to make a decision after. Hellums suited up for the Houston Defenders UAA during the spring and summer and now looks towards heading back to school to start his senior year. Hellums fills in TexasHoops.com on his recruitment.

• During the summer Hellums was able to unofficially visit both programs and will not add another official until after the two visits if he sees fit.

• Hellums has Sam Houston State official visit set for September 20-22 and is in talks with Furman on a date.

Hellums is sitting on a total of eight offers but is going with two schools who have stuck with him throughout the recruiting process.

“I have a really good relationship with the coaches from both [Sam Houston] and [Furman], and they both want me at their school. They were there at the beginning of my recruitment especially Sam Houston, they were my first offer.”

Hellums says that he knows what he is looking for in a program.

“I really want to go where the college wants me and I want to have a good relationship with the coaches. I also want to go somewhere with the perfect style of play for me and that is up tempo fast basketball. I want a program that runs in transition and shoots a lot of threes.”

Hellums has had the luxury to see older brother, Knox go through the recruiting process and even transfer with a coaching change.

“I was able to see how knox got recruited and learned from him and he committed to a school that didn’t fit his style of play. He ended up transferring, so I want to be able to go to a school without transferring and where I can be a program changer and end up making a far run in the tournament.”

Hellum explains what he has seen from Sam Houston State and Furman.

“I really like Sam Houston because it’s close and I have a great relationship with the coaches and the style of play is perfect for me. I feel like I can go to Sam Houston and make things happen as a freshman.

“I like Furman because the style of play is also uptempo and good for me. I have a good relationship with the coaches there too and it’s very high in academics.”