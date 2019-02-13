Mid-week recruiting update: Peavy names top 5, Hefner, McLaughlin & more
This week’s midweek recruiting update features one of the top 3 players in the state naming his top 5 schools, and three others keeping us up to date with their recruitments.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news