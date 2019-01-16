We check in with 4 Texas HS hoopers to get a quick rundown on their recruiting situations and offer some analysis on their games.

Keyon Craddock • South Garland Interest: East Central University, Lubbock Christian Analysis: Craddock doesn’t mind flying under the radar and doing the dirty work behind the scenes for South Garland, which is part of what has made him a prospect of interest for a pair of D2’s. He has already visited Lubbock Christian, though more teams could potentially swoop into the race for his signature. Craddock isn’t going to blow anyone away with his scoring while playing on a team with two top-10 guards, but has shown me in the HS season along with the summer circuit that he is a winner with that x-factor that teams need in the college game. He competes, defends, rebounds, and scores when needed; he’ll make an impact at the next level.

Jospeh Venzant • Midland Christian Offers: Cal State Fullerton, Tulsa Interest: Texas Tech Analysis: Still only a sophomore, it is clear to see that Venzant will be a special player out of West Texas. He plays the game with no brakes and has the size and physicality to give him an edge over most of the competition he faces in the 2021 class. Venzant has a maturity to his game and can already impact games in several ways, with a healthy statline of 18p/6.6r/5a to show for it. Cal State Fullerton may have the inside track due to Venzant’s older brother Daniel being on their roster, but expect a lot more colleges to seek him out before all is said and done. Texas Tech’s early interest is indicative of just how much potential Venzant has in his locker, though there is plenty of basketball to be played before he should think about a decision.

Collin Warren • Fort Bend Elkins Offers: Lamar Interest: McNeese State, Missouri State, MTSU, Murray State, Northern Colorado Analysis: Warren has formed a lethal one-two punch for Elkins this season with Texas-signed Donovan Williams, helping the Knights out to a 21-6 record as they try to get back to state after a 2017 appearance in the championship game. Warren is an explosive wing player who isn’t afraid to try to produce some highlights on the break, and his stock has risen significantly during the season. Lamar has offered him, but from the looks of it even more programs will be throwing some interest towards Warren as the season moves forward. I’d be surprised if that interest list hasn’t increased significantly by the time he makes his choice.

