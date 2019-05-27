Lone Star Elite 61 RL9 17-U BJ 54 Cedric Kelley (Texas High 2020) of Lone Star Elite used the early morning victory over R L 17-U to showcase his talents with 24 points, double digit rebounds and numerous blocks. Kelley’s two alley-opp dunks impressed the crowd as well as his coach, Darius Coleman. “Cedric has a lot of potential and as he grows stronger, he will really improve,” Coach Coleman explained. “We have a bunch of kids out at graduation and things, so the kids are having to play a lot of minutes.” Kelley has offers from New Mexico, Louisiana Tech and Samford. Kelley was such a factor on both ends of the court. To end the game, Kelley blocked RL9’s final attempt of the day and then ran the court taking the ball off the glass and slamming it down with authority. Look for big things out of Kelley. Mekai Pope (DeSoto 2020), once again, was in double figures with 13 points for Lone Star Elite.

Mudiay Elite 77 HD Toros Elite 71 Mudiay Elite finally got some separation over the Toros in the second half by using a method as old as the game of basketball itself, “snowbirding.” Mudiay Elite began controlling the glass and releasing quickly with long passes for easy baskets. The Toros never really adjusted. Mudiay Elite pulled away to a six-point lead with 4:13 mark of the second half. Mudiay Elite went on to grab the win 77-71. Jimel Cofer (Universal Academy 2021) was impressive with ability to shoot and elevate at a high level throughout the game. Several colleges have taken note, as the young man has offers from Texas A&M, Baylor and TCU.

PB Nation-YIIS 78 BMM 17 Rise 64 PB Nation had little trouble with BMM in the mid-morning game 78-64. Christian Ashby (Atascosita 2021) went off in the first half for PB Nation with five treys and finished the day 15 points. In the second half Tom Hart (Atascosita 2021) and Trevor Passmore (Cypress Woods 2021) stepped up for the PB Nation scoring 17 and 14 points respectfully. BMM looked to Amaechi Chukwu (Denton Guyer 2020) to carry to the load with 16 points and Noah Taylor (Coram Deo Academy 2020) came away with 11points..

Muiday Elite 17-U 77 Dallas Showtyme Elite 73 Muiday Elite trailed for most of the game and finally took the lead with a little more than four minutes remaining against Showtyme Elite. Zaakir Sawyer (Mesquite Horn 2020) of Mudiay Elite provided the late game surge for the Dallas teamfor a 77-73 win. Zaakar scored from about everyplace on court producing 29 points on the day. His versatility was on display throughout the game. Sawyer struggled at the charity stripe hitting only four of nine. Jimel Cofer (Universal Academy 2021) joined in on the fun for Muiday Elite connecting on nine points, all in the second half. Kamryn Waites (Universal Academy 2021) had a tremendous effort inside for Muiday Elite finished with ten points and numerous rebounds. J’Kobe Williams (DeSoto 2020) had a fine defensive effort and came away with 11 points. Showtyme Elite played well early before running out of gas. Julien Smith (Northwest 2020) and Sadaidriene Hall (Sulphur Springs 2020) carried the Showtyme team with 16 and 19 points

Thompson

Team Buddy Buckets 17-U 73 3D Empire 17-U 49 3D Empire had very little going for themselves in their 73-49 loss at the hands of Oklahoma’s Buddy Buckets. The game never seemed in doubt, as the Oklahoma crew pulled away early and extended their lead late. Jordon Thompson (South Moore 2020) put on a shooting exhibition knocking down six treys for the game and finished with 18 points. Baylor Hebb (Colleyville Heritage 2020) was the only real bright spot for 3D Empire with 18 points.

Bradshaw

YGC 36 16 Gold 57 3D Empire 15-U 44 YGC took over in the second half against 3D Empire with a 57-44 victory. The teams were all knotted at 24 apiece at intermission. Brayden Bradshaw (Denton Guyer 2021) put up four three-pointers on his way to a 19 point effort. YGC size and strength was too much in the second half with Dametrious Crownover (Grandview 2021) and Mehki Collins (Bishop Dunne 2021) having their way inside. Terrance Ramirez (Grapevine 2022) of 3D managed to come away with 13 points to lead his team.

HD Toros Elite 95 RTX Elite 71 HD Toros put up 60 points in the first half and coasted to a comfortable 95-71 victory over RTX Elite. The Toros were paced by Kyle Castille (Brennan 2020) with 17 points, Jalen Mangum (Sunnybrook Christian 2020) came away with 15points, and Avery Eugster (St. Mary’s Hall 2020) finished with 13 points along with Lowell Williams (Sunnybrook Christian 2020).

Johnson

Vipers Academy Elite 55 Lone Star Elite 50 Angel Salinas (Edinburg 2019) came up with two enormous plays inside the last two minutes of the game to give the Vipors a 55-50 win. Salinas nailed a three pointer from the top of the circle to put his team up 52-50 with 51 second remaining. Lone Star Elite had one more chance, down three with 10 seconds remaining on the clock. Elite took the ball out on the side when Salinas jumped up and made the steal to end of the game. Salinas dribbled in uncontested for a lay-up. The young man from Edinburg accounted for the final five points of the game and ended his day with five treys and 22 points. Tige Johnson (Raymondville 2020) had a big game as well for the Vipers both offensively and defensively.

Pedulla