A rundown through the rosters of HD Toros and Mudiay Elite and analysis of their performances from the Memorial Day GASO.



HD Toros

-HD Toros made their run all the way to the semifinals of the Memorial Day GASO, before eventually falling to PB Nation 16u 63-60. They were led on the weekend by the play of Kino Thompson, who has been exhibiting some nice scoring form as of late, with college coaches taking notice. Premium subscribers can get our full breakdown of Thompson's game and recruiting analysis on this site.



-Avery Eugster's motor has made him a name this spring, as he impacts the games multiple ways with high energy play. Eugster's scoring output has picked up lately, as along with brother Ben the Eugsters give Toros a little scoring variation on the perimeter.



-Another player who has been more productive on the scoresheet in the past few GASOs is Kyle Castille. Castille's game has tons of bounce to it, as he consistently elevates over defenders and can finish with either hand. Castille also gets out in transition to score and is dangerous on the glass if given position.



-Jaden Moore and Jalen Mangum have also proven themselves as more than capable scoring options, as interest in Moore especially has taken off in recent weeks. Moore's explosiveness on the wing pairs well with the knock down shooting of Mangum, who has a nice, compact shooting stroke with a high release point.



-Ze'Rik Onyema is also finding more success as an interior scorer, putting out strong scoring performances on Saturday. Onyema is a great 2-foot leaper and can hit the 3 ball, and proved to be slippery on the boards, using swims and spins to get into rebounding position.



-Isaiah Valdez rounds out top performers for Toros, showing great touch in the paint and passing vision as a forward that likes to push in transition.



Mudiay Elite

-Mudiay Elite hooped in a showcase pool during the Memorial Day GASO, with most of their roster having good showings against top competition. -Jimel Cofer handled the scoring load for Mudiay on day 1, showing just how effective he can be on the fastbreak. Blessed with good size and a quick burst to the rim, Cofer was getting to the FT line and finishing his chances around the hoop. Given Cofer's scoring prowess, it's also promising to see him not getting tunnel vision as his distribution on the drive was a standout.



-Zaakir Sawyer had Mudiay's top performance of the weekend, putting in 27 points and drilling floater after floater in a matchup with Dallas Showtyme. Sawyer's game and recruitment is analyzed in full on this site for premium subscribers.



-Kam Waites put in a strong showing as well for Mudiay, consistently showing a soft touch on his shot and skillful finishes at the rim. Waites is still a load to move even though he has trimmed down, and he seals hard to score with his back to the basket.



-Manny Obaseki didn't hit the heights we've seen him at in the past, though he still found ways to impact the game with his length on the perimeter. He will be one of the standout players in the 2021 class by the time all is said and done, as a three-dimensional scorer with a smooth game.



-J'Kobe Williams came up with plenty of plays as the de facto point guard for this unit, including some clutch free throws to seal the win over Showtyme on Sunday. Williams shoots with a lot of confidence and will hit from well behind the arc, and can also penetrate and kick with a lot of success.



-David Robinson was effective on the glass and as a rim runner, using his frame to extend and finish above the rim. While the scoring primarily runs through the guards on this team, Robinson does a nice job in the frontcourt to keep things balanced.

