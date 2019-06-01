A look at the talent assembled on Texas Impact 4:13 and Dallas Showtyme Elite, and analysis on their prospects’ performances from the Memorial Day GASO.

Dallas Showtyme Elite

-One of my major takeaways from this weekend is just how effective Sadaidreine Hall is at stamping his authority on games. He looks like a 6-foot-5 wing, but scores on the block like a top notch post player. He has some shake to his post offense, and will use double fakes and up-and-unders to score, and will go to a feathery baby hook against defenders that stay down with his fakes. He has excellent rebounding instincts and will sky for putback slams. Hall can't be pinned into one position right now, but if he can develop a stronger outside game his recruitment is sure to take off.



-Julien Smith was another performer that boosted his stock in our evaluations, showing he's up to task as a volume scorer. Smith has silky handles to navigate the halfcourt, and create his own shot off the dribble. His court vision is notably improved from when I last observed his game, and he looks ready to make a rise in our rankings when they come out in the next few weeks.



-Kam Pruitt was a pleasant surprise on Showtyme's roster as he was scoring in the paint with efficiency and playing stern post defense on the other end. The Rockwall Heath player was active around the glass and has a nice nuance to his game, showing great vision passing out of the post.



-Jalen Williams also gave a good account of himself as he did exactly what he made his name at Dallas Carter doing: Scoring in transition and knocking down shots from behind the arc. Williams has nice size to go with a comfortable game on offense, and plays passing lanes very well to jumpstart looks in transition.



-Sherman Brashear and DeMarcus Johnson both made their presences felt at the forward spots, though neither had a standout weekend scoring the ball. -BJ Francis helped himself to a few strong shooting performances as the Waxahachie guard's game continues to develop nicely. Francis is predominantly a shooter, though he had some flashes of playmaking putting the ball on the floor.



Texas Impact 4:13

-Texas Impact made a run to the NBA Blue Division championship game during the Memorial Day GASO, eventually falling to Team Buddy Buckets 16u out of Oklahoma at the final hurdle. Impact had several standout performers on the weekend, but first on the list was Sulphur Springs product Cameron Kahn. Kahn's versatile post play was excellent as he more than proved himself as a go-to option to get a bucket on the block, as well as hitting shots from the elbow and short corner. He also showed great positional defense, taking several charges and not allowing easy entry passes to the post.



-Preston Aymond formed the other half of Impact's frontcourt one-two punch, excelling with Kahn in the high-low look in their halfcourt offense. Aymond can stretch the floor with his ability to shoot the three, and has an excellent repertoire of moves with his back to the basket. More analysis can be read HERE, as Aymond was selected to our Memorial Day GASO Team of the Weekend.



-Imo Essien took up point guard duties for Impact and operated their offense with a cool hand, getting his teammates easy buckets thanks to some high level quickness coming off screens. Essien will score in transition and displayed a nice floater to avoid rim protectors, and has proved himself a good three point shooter when given space. Impact's 5-1 record on the weekend had Essien's fingerprints all over it.



-Another forward to have a stock-boosting weekend was Micaiah Abii. The Frisco Liberty product makes himself available in the mid-post and uses quick footwork to get to the rim and score with solid elevation over defenders. While the other forwards on this team shy more towards the post side of things, Abii can put the ball on the floor to penetrate the lane and uses his length well to shoot over the defense.



-This weekend also gave me my first look at Midland Lee's Zhuric Phelps, who was very productive on the offensive end for Impact. Phelps has good size for a guard, and will draw plenty of contact on the drive as he gets his body into defenders to create separation. Phelps has a nice stroke from the outside and is aggressive on the fastbreak.



-Ty Mcghie made the jump from Texas Titans over to Impact and really stretches defenses with his knockdown shooting when he enters the game. He didn't have any games where he lit up the scoresheet this weekend, though he is evolving as a guard that can affect the game with more than just his shooting.

