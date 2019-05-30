TexasHoops.com looks at a pair of teams who were in attendance at the Memorial Day GASO this past weekend, featuring the names & faces you need to know on BMM 17u and Urban DFW’s 16u group.

Urban DFW 16u

-Arguably Urban 16's standout player this weekend was their versatile scoring guard Shannon Lowery, as he showed he was a three-dimensional scorer with a good shooting stroke and crafty moves to get into the paint and score. Lowery played a key part of a 3-0 record in Urban's pool play before they ultimately fell to BMM 17u to end their weekend.



Lowery

-Lowery's fellow Mansfield High product Drew Crippen also had a positive impact on the weekend's proceedings, as he was aggressive on the drive and put his team into good situations by pushing the ball in transition after securing a rebound. Crippen's size as a guard makes his skill development one to keep track of in the near future.



Crippen

-Desoto's Chrisdon Morgan had a productive game on the stat sheet, including a 16 point day against Top Achievers Black on Saturday. Morgan runs the floor well and gets himself into good scoring positions around the rim, and made smart cuts to find holes in TA's zone to get his points in that particular game. At 6-foot-8, Morgan has a chance to really make his name through the rest of the summer as this team's main focal point on the interior.



Morgan

-Kalen White (Desoto) and Damon Walker (Lancaster) provide some nice depth at the forward spots, with White showing some promising signs around the hoop on offense and Walker making his name with some stout defense and rebounding.



White

-Big things are expected of Caleb Ford next year at Duncanville and it's clear to see why. His guard play was excellent in distributing the ball and he always seemed to make the right play on the fastbreak. The class of 2022 member looked right at home playing against older competition.



BMM 17u Rise

-This team profile naturally starts with leading scorer Quevian Adger, who has proven himself a more than capable no.1 scoring option over the past year or so. Adger’s shot selection and offensive awareness still need some ironing out, but there’s no questioning his ability to put the ball in the basket. BMM’s fortune largely rides on

-Elijah Taylor also had a good showing at the Memorial Day GASO, showing off a nice scoring touch along with handling his point guard duties with aplomb. His quickness in the open floor gives BMM an extra dimension, and his vision in the halfcourt has improved since I’ve last observed his game.

Taylor

-Deng Alier was also productive this weekend, no more so than in a 20 point game against the aforementioned Urban DFW 16u Team. Alier has a nice touch on his jumper and was lethal from the short corner when left any space. He also showcased a high motor on the boards and defended his position excellently.

Alier (I)

-Amaechi Chukwu was efficient this weekend thanks to a nice blend of skill and toughness. The Denton Guyer product has a nice offensive repertoire from the mid-post and in, and has a nose for the ball on defense.

Chukwu

-Preston Lawrence had a solid weekend shooting the ball, including a 4 three-pointer game in BMM’s meeting with Oklahoma Impact. Lawrence offers a little something different for BMM, as more of a catch-and-shoot type wing, though he can still get to the basket and finish when a lane opens up.